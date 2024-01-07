https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/watch-russian-soldiers-use-kamikaze-drones-to-harass-ukrainian-forces-1116019674.html

Watch Russian Soldiers Use Kamikaze Drones to Harass Ukrainian Forces

The Ukraine conflict has, among other things, highlighted the importance of small, cheap kamikaze drones in modern warfare, as these deadly flying contraptions... 07.01.2024, Sputnik International

This video, released online by Russia’s Ministry of Defense, shows a crew of Russian military drone operators doing their duty in the South Donetsk direction.The two-man team can be seen guiding drones to their intended targets, with one serviceman operating the drone while the other assists him by prepping the UAVs for takeoff and relaying targeting data.

