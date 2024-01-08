International
Australia Bans Display of Nazi Symbols
Australia Bans Display of Nazi Symbols
The Australian government has banned its citizens from performing Nazi salute and displaying Nazi symbols, Australian Attorney General Mark Dreyfus said on Monday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104791/86/1047918634_0:152:4131:2476_1920x0_80_0_0_7c6c376a8fd52cd695e36bcf5537f5c5.jpg
In the summer of 2023, a bill to ban Nazi symbols was submitted to the Australian parliament. The attorney general added that the legislation sent a clear message there was no place in Australia for those who glorify the Holocaust or terrorist acts."This is the first legislation of its kind and will ensure no one in Australia will be allowed to glorify or profit from acts and symbols that celebrate the Nazis and their evil ideology."
Australia Bans Display of Nazi Symbols

06:17 GMT 08.01.2024
Australia's Parliament House in Canberra
Australia's Parliament House in Canberra - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / TORSTEN BLACKWOOD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Australian government has banned its citizens from performing Nazi salute and displaying Nazi symbols, Australian Attorney General Mark Dreyfus said on Monday.
In the summer of 2023, a bill to ban Nazi symbols was submitted to the Australian parliament.
"It is now unlawful to perform the Nazi salute in public or to publicly display, or trade in, Nazi hate symbols, with the Albanese Government’s landmark legislation coming into force today (Monday, 8 January). The new laws also ensure that glorifying and praising acts of terrorism are criminal offences under Commonwealth law," Dreyfus said in a statement.
The attorney general added that the legislation sent a clear message there was no place in Australia for those who glorify the Holocaust or terrorist acts.
"This is the first legislation of its kind and will ensure no one in Australia will be allowed to glorify or profit from acts and symbols that celebrate the Nazis and their evil ideology."
