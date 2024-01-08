https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/china-says-it-has-detained-foreign-consultant-spying-for-uk-1116049508.html

China Says It Has Detained Foreign Consultant Spying for UK

The situation allegedly involving MI6 conducting espionage in China underscores the continued tense exchanges between the two nations regarding allegations of spying that pose potential threats to their respective national security.

Chinese authorities have reported that security agencies have uncovered another espionage incident involving the British Secret Intelligence Service, MI6, using a foreign proxy in China for intelligence gathering.On Monday, China's Ministry of State Security disclosed via WeChat that a foreign individual with the last name Huang was overseeing a consulting agency abroad. This marks the first instance of British espionage allegations on the MSS' WeChat account since its launch last August. However, earlier disclosures from the ministry highlighted alleged US espionage cases in 2023.Furthermore, according to the statement, in 2015, Huang entered into an intelligence partnership with MI6. Subsequently, this individual received instructions to make multiple trips to China, leveraging his public identity as a disguise to collect information for British intelligence operations.China's official statement indicated that MI6 had organized specialized intelligence training for Huang in Britain and other locations, furnishing him with specialized spy gear to facilitate interconnected espionage activities."After careful investigation, the state security organs promptly discovered evidence of Huang's involvement in espionage activities and took criminal coercive measures against him," the authorities said.The British government has also alleged that Chinese spies target officials in key political, defense, and business roles to access secrets. However, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson dismissed the claims as absolutely baseless."We urge the UK to stop spreading disinformation and stop political manipulation and malicious slander against China," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a press briefing.China has actively been addressing national security threats, uncovering multiple spying cases in recent years. The government cautions its citizens at home and abroad about the risks associated with espionage and promotes participation in counter-espionage efforts, including establishing reporting channels for suspicious activities.

