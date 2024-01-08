https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/multiple-believed-injured-as-massive-explosion-rocks-texas-fort-worth-police-on-scene-1116065230.html

At Least 11 Injured After Explosion Rocks Texas' Fort Worth

At Least 11 Injured After Explosion Rocks Texas' Fort Worth

Eleven people were injured in the explosion reportedly linked to a natural gas leak. 08.01.2024, Sputnik International

A heavy police presence was reported in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday as reports of a massive explosion emerged.It has been reported, but not confirmed, that the explosion was linked to gas. MedStar has confirmed that 11 people were injured, and one person was reported to be critically injured while two were "seriously Injured". Local news said the gas leak was still active, and that one reporter on the ground could still smell the leak.Footage emerging on social media showed multiple blown out windows and doorways, with nearby streets covered in debris as police worked to secure the scene.The explosion was reported at the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Hotel in the 800 block of Houston Street. The 245-room, heritage building is known as the W.T. Waggoner Building and was completed in 1920, according to the hotel, and is one of the most historic hotels in Dallas Fort Worth. Fort Worth Chief Communications Officer Reyne Telles said: “There was an explosion in downtown," adding that there was a plume of smoke seen "higher than the high rises.”Police have blocked off several blocks surrounding the area and are urging people to avoid the site of the explosion. They began expanding that area as the threat of the gas leak continued. Fort Worth Police also announced a Family Reunification Area at Sundance Square, 420 Main Street, following the incident. During a media briefing on Monday, Craig Trojacek, the Fort Worth Fire Department Public Information Officer, said that at about 3:30 an officer received a call about a fire structure at the hotel. Afterwards multiple calls poured in reporting an explosion. Trojacek believes the explosion was linked to a gas leak, but has not confirmed such. He is also unsure if the explosion is related to the fire that was reported there.Trojacek added that officials are referring to the explosion as a "mass casualty incident" due to the amount of people injured. He also said that they are continuing to do searches throughout the building, but were not aware of the building's structural integrity at the time of the briefing.

