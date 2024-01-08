https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/t-80bvm-the-flying-fortress-enters-the-scene-in-special-op-zone-1116053775.html

T-80BVM: the 'Flying Fortress' Enters the Scene in Special Op Zone

T-80BVM: the 'Flying Fortress' Enters the Scene in Special Op Zone

The T-80BVM, an enhanced version of the T-80BV main battle tank, has recently made its presence felt in the Zaporozhye direction, garnering praise from the military. Unveiled to the public in 2017, this modern iteration is part of Russia's impressive fleet of approximately 4,500 T-80 main battle tanks.

2024-01-08T12:40+0000

2024-01-08T12:40+0000

2024-01-08T12:54+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

t-80

t-90

relikt

russian tanks

russian tank forces

ukrainian crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/08/1114809948_0:141:3392:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_604e052bca0dc4adf1f9320091a763fe.jpg

The T-80 family earned its moniker the "Flying Tank" by being the first mass-produced tanks with a gas turbine engine, giving exceptional mobility. The recent T-80BVM upgrade keeps that advantage while adding better armor protection and other advanced features.The T-80BVM introduces key upgrades, including the Relikt explosive reactive armor (ERA), also seen on the latest T-90 models.This armor provides robust defense against even tandem-charge high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warheads, and reduces the penetration of armor-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot (APFSDS) rounds by over 50 percent.Enhancements extend to rubber side skirts include built-in armor plates, cage armor for the hull and turret rear and a passive countermeasures system.The T-80BVM builds on the already formidable protection of the T-80 series, earning its reputation as a modern armored fortress on the battlefield.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

t-80bvm, t-80bvm 2023, t-80bvm ukraine, russian tanks used in ukraine, russian tanks deployed in ukraine, russian tank production 2023, russian tank ukraine war