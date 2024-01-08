https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/t-80bvm-the-flying-fortress-enters-the-scene-in-special-op-zone-1116053775.html
The T-80BVM, an enhanced version of the T-80BV main battle tank, has recently made its presence felt in the Zaporozhye direction, garnering praise from the military. Unveiled to the public in 2017, this modern iteration is part of Russia's impressive fleet of approximately 4,500 T-80 main battle tanks.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/08/1114809948_0:141:3392:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_604e052bca0dc4adf1f9320091a763fe.jpg
The T-80 family earned its moniker the "Flying Tank" by being the first mass-produced tanks with a gas turbine engine, giving exceptional mobility. The recent T-80BVM upgrade keeps that advantage while adding better armor protection and other advanced features.The T-80BVM introduces key upgrades, including the Relikt explosive reactive armor (ERA), also seen on the latest T-90 models.This armor provides robust defense against even tandem-charge high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warheads, and reduces the penetration of armor-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot (APFSDS) rounds by over 50 percent.Enhancements extend to rubber side skirts include built-in armor plates, cage armor for the hull and turret rear and a passive countermeasures system.The T-80BVM builds on the already formidable protection of the T-80 series, earning its reputation as a modern armored fortress on the battlefield.
12:40 GMT 08.01.2024 (Updated: 12:54 GMT 08.01.2024)
The T-80BVM, an enhanced version of the T-80BV main battle tank, has recently made its debut on the Zaporozhye front to praise from the military. Unveiled to the public in 2017, the latest model is part of Russia's impressive fleet of approximately 4,500 T-80 main battle tanks.
The T-80 family earned its moniker the "Flying Tank" by being the first mass-produced tanks with a gas turbine engine, giving exceptional mobility
.
The recent T-80BVM upgrade keeps that advantage while adding better armor protection and other advanced features.
The T-80BVM introduces key upgrades
, including the Relikt explosive reactive armor (ERA), also seen on the latest T-90 models.
This armor provides robust defense against even tandem-charge high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warheads, and reduces the penetration of armor-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot (APFSDS) rounds by over 50 percent.
Enhancements extend to rubber side skirts include built-in armor plates, cage armor for the hull and turret rear and a passive countermeasures system.
The T-80BVM builds on the already formidable protection of the T-80 series, earning its reputation as a modern armored fortress on the battlefield.