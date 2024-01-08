International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russia's 'Solntsepyok' Flamethrower Wipe Out Ukrainian Stronghold
Watch Russia's 'Solntsepyok' Flamethrower Wipe Out Ukrainian Stronghold
A video shows a Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system hitting a stronghold and group of Ukrainian military personnel in the area of the Torsky salient in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The Russian Defense Ministry has shared a video showing a Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system hitting a stronghold and group of Ukrainian military personnel in the area of the Torsky salient in the Donetsk People's Republic.According to the ministry, the crew fired 220 mm thermobaric rockets at enemy fortifications before leaving the position under the cover of a fire support group.Center Group UAV operators carried out the correction of shooting and control of hitting targets.
solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system, russian special military operation, russian flamethrower hits ukrainian stronghold
solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system, russian special military operation, russian flamethrower hits ukrainian stronghold

Watch Russia's 'Solntsepyok' Flamethrower Wipe Out Ukrainian Stronghold

05:30 GMT 08.01.2024
Russia’s Solntsepyok TOS-1A thermobaric artillery (lit. “Scorching Sunlight”) systems are ravaging Ukrainian troops and armored vehicles in the special operation zone.
The Russian Defense Ministry has shared a video showing a Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system hitting a stronghold and group of Ukrainian military personnel in the area of the Torsky salient in the Donetsk People's Republic.
According to the ministry, the crew fired 220 mm thermobaric rockets at enemy fortifications before leaving the position under the cover of a fire support group.
Center Group UAV operators carried out the correction of shooting and control of hitting targets.
