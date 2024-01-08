https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/watch-russias-solntsepyok-flamethrower-wipe-out-ukrainian-stronghold-1116047940.html
Watch Russia's 'Solntsepyok' Flamethrower Wipe Out Ukrainian Stronghold
A video shows a Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system hitting a stronghold and group of Ukrainian military personnel in the area of the Torsky salient in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The Russian Defense Ministry has shared a video showing a Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system hitting a stronghold and group of Ukrainian military personnel in the area of the Torsky salient in the Donetsk People's Republic.According to the ministry, the crew fired 220 mm thermobaric rockets at enemy fortifications before leaving the position under the cover of a fire support group.Center Group UAV operators carried out the correction of shooting and control of hitting targets.
Russia’s Solntsepyok TOS-1A thermobaric artillery (lit. “Scorching Sunlight”) systems are ravaging Ukrainian troops and armored vehicles in the special operation zone.
