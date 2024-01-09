International
Car Crashes Into Exterior Gate of White House Complex, Probe Underway
Car Crashes Into Exterior Gate of White House Complex, Probe Underway
The US Secret Service revealed late Monday that a vehicle crashed into the exterior gate on the east side of the White House complex, with the driver having since been taken into custody.
The US Secret Service revealed late Monday that a vehicle crashed into the exterior gate on the east side of the White House complex, with the driver having since been taken into custody. Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, confirmed the arrest. An investigation into the incident is reportedly underway after the vehicle slammed into an exterior gate on the east side of the White House complex, said authorities. Police add that the 100 through 600 blocks of 15th Street, NW between Constitution Avenue and G Street, NW will remain shut down while they conduct their investigation. MORE DETAILS TO COME.
Being updated
DC Police and US Secret Service are working to figure out the cause of the incident.
The US Secret Service revealed late Monday that a vehicle crashed into the exterior gate on the east side of the White House complex, with the driver having since been taken into custody. Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, confirmed the arrest.
An investigation into the incident is reportedly underway after the vehicle slammed into an exterior gate on the east side of the White House complex, said authorities.
Police add that the 100 through 600 blocks of 15th Street, NW between Constitution Avenue and G Street, NW will remain shut down while they conduct their investigation.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
