https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/car-crashes-into-exterior-gate-of-white-house-complex-probe-underway-1116067522.html

Car Crashes Into Exterior Gate of White House Complex, Probe Underway

Car Crashes Into Exterior Gate of White House Complex, Probe Underway

The US Secret Service revealed late Monday that a vehicle crashed into the exterior gate on the east side of the White House complex, with the driver having since been taken into custody.

2024-01-09T00:06+0000

2024-01-09T00:06+0000

2024-01-09T00:14+0000

americas

us

white house

car accident

arrest warrants

us secret service

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0e/1114187780_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_271b4423c7125d64e5248e88536ed61a.jpg

The US Secret Service revealed late Monday that a vehicle crashed into the exterior gate on the east side of the White House complex, with the driver having since been taken into custody. Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, confirmed the arrest. An investigation into the incident is reportedly underway after the vehicle slammed into an exterior gate on the east side of the White House complex, said authorities. Police add that the 100 through 600 blocks of 15th Street, NW between Constitution Avenue and G Street, NW will remain shut down while they conduct their investigation. MORE DETAILS TO COME.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what happened at the white house, how did car crash into white house gate