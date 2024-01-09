https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/congressional-budget-talks-hezbollah-commander-killed-korea-tensions-1116066710.html

Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss worries that Israeli military operations are expanding to a regional conflict with Lebanon incursions, the Israeli killing of a Hezbollah commander, what to make of Israeli reports that they have completed their northern Gaza military phase, whether Joe Biden can survive politically by remaining attached to Netanyahu and Israel, rising tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang militaries on the peninsula of Korea, and the demonstrations of farmers in Germany as cost of living for European workers increases without a fair increase in incomes.Professor of Law and a Professor of Public Policy Robert Hockett discusses the announcement of a possible deal between Democrats and Republicans on a budget that would avert a government shutdown, how gerrymandering will continue to play a role in who controls the House of Representatives after this year's elections, Representative Elise Stefanik's comments committing to not respecting the 2024 presidential election results, Pentagon head Lloyd Austin's mysterious disappearance for a week, Republican attempts to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and whether we should expect any debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine and author Jeremy Kuzmarov discusses his new book on former US President Bill Clinton, an assessment of Clinton’s record on foreign intervention, and how the Clinton administration paved the way for further foreign policy blunders under succeeding Presidents.The Misfits also discuss Jim Clyburn’s concerns of Biden’s electability among Black voters, a record low approval rating for the British monarchy.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

