Congressional Leaders Push Budget Deal That Nobody Likes

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the world, including Congress' agreement on the 2024 US government budget.

Congressional Leaders Push Budget Deal That Nobody Likes On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the world, including Congress' agreement on the 2024 U.S. government budget.

Steve Gill - Lawyer and Political CommentatorDan Lazare - Independent Journalist and AuthorDimitri Lascaris - Author, Activist and LawyerIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to political commentator Steve Gill about the US Supreme Court's decision to weigh-in on a state's right to remove Donald Trump's name from the 2024 presidential ballot.In the second hour, independent journalist Dan Lazare joined Fault Lines to discuss the new U.S. government budget, which saw a record high $886 billion in defense spending.In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to lawyer and activist Dimitri Lascaris about the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East, as the Israeli Defense Forces continue their offensive in the Gaza Strip while Yemen's Houthis wreak havoc on Red Sea shipping lanes.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

