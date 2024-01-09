https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/nasa-delays-crewed-moon-landing-mission-to-2026-1116084606.html
NASA Delays Crewed Moon Landing Mission to 2026
NASA Delays Crewed Moon Landing Mission to 2026
NASA has delayed the first US manned mission to the Moon in more than half a century until September 2026 "to work through the challenges" on developing and integrating the spacecraft systems in the Artemis program, US space agency administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Tuesday.
2024-01-09T20:18+0000
2024-01-09T20:18+0000
2024-01-09T20:18+0000
world
nasa
moon landing
moon
moon mission
artemis ii
us
bill nelson
space exploration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/0d/1080761974_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_26d6b6213c1ccf467856aa6c41892a65.jpg
"To give [the] Artemis teams more time to work through the challenges with first time developments, we are going to give more time on Artemis II and Artemis III," Nelson told a teleconference. " We are adjusting our schedule to target Artemis II for September of 2025 and September of 2026 for Artemis III which will send humans for the first time to the lunar south pole."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/plan-to-bury-human-remains-on-moon-draws-fire-from-native-americans-1116047387.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/0d/1080761974_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_12d28f503bcd5d11a5b59b7b5fc9016b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
artemis, nasa, moon landing, space exploration, people on the moon, moon colonization, moon colony, us space agency, moon mission, misison delayed, no moon this year
artemis, nasa, moon landing, space exploration, people on the moon, moon colonization, moon colony, us space agency, moon mission, misison delayed, no moon this year
NASA Delays Crewed Moon Landing Mission to 2026
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA has delayed the first US manned mission to the Moon in more than half a century until September 2026 "to work through the challenges" on developing and integrating the spacecraft systems in the Artemis program, US space agency administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Tuesday.