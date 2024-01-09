International
Over 6,000 US Flights Delayed, Canceled Over Severe Weather
Over 6,000 US Flights Delayed, Canceled Over Severe Weather
More than 6,000 flights have been delayed or canceled in the US due to severe thunderstorms and strong winds on the country’s Eastern coast, flightaware.com web tracker reported on Tuesday.
“Total delays within, into, or out of the United States today: 5,337,” the portal said, adding that over 900 flights were canceled. The most significant changes in schedule occurred in the Chicago O’Hare International Airport, where more than 100 flights were canceled, and about 450 flights were delayed, the data showed. Three airports in the US capital of Washington, DC, faced about 170 cancellations and almost 350 delays in total. Strong winds and heavy rains caused about 350,000 power cuts in five US states – North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida and South Carolina, poweroutages.us portal revealed. US National Weather Service (NWS) warned about widespread heavy rain, strong winds, and severe thunderstorms in the area, which will continue until Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – More than 6,000 flights have been delayed or canceled in the US due to severe thunderstorms and strong winds on the country’s Eastern coast, the Flight Aware tracker reported on Tuesday.
“Total delays within, into, or out of the United States today: 5,337,” the portal said, adding that over 900 flights were canceled.
The most significant changes in schedule occurred in the Chicago O’Hare International Airport, where more than 100 flights were canceled, and about 450 flights were delayed, the data showed.
Three airports in the US capital of Washington, DC, faced about 170 cancellations and almost 350 delays in total.
Strong winds and heavy rains caused about 350,000 power cuts in five US states – North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida and South Carolina, poweroutages.us portal revealed.
US National Weather Service (NWS) warned about widespread heavy rain, strong winds, and severe thunderstorms in the area, which will continue until Wednesday.
