Pentagon Says Launched Review of Procedure to Transfer Austin’s Powers to His Deputy

The US Department of Defense said on Tuesday that it had decided to launch an internal review of how hospitalized US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin transferred authorities to his deputy, Kathleen Hicks.

"On January 2, 2024, certain authorities of the Secretary of Defense were transferred to the Deputy Secretary of Defense. This transfer remained in place until Friday, January 5, 2024. I hereby direct … to immediately lead a review to identify the relevant facts and circumstances during this period and evaluate the processes and procedures through which the Deputy Secretary of Defense was notified that she should to carry out the functions and duties of the Secretary of Defense," Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense Kelly Magsamen said in a statement. The review will be completed within 30 days, the statement read, adding that it will help ensure that there was clarity and transparency in the decision to transfer certain powers and that there was proper and timely notification to the US president and the White House "and, as appropriate, the United States Congress and the American public." The statement said that the review will include recommendations for improving the current process for notifying the president, senior officials at the Pentagon, and other parties. On Friday, the Pentagon announced that Austin had been hospitalized four days prior after he experienced complications following an elective medical procedure. Austin delayed notifying the White House and lawmakers about his hospitalization for several days, sparking calls for his resignation. However, the White House has said that US President Joe Biden maintains confidence in Austin and looks forward to seeing him back to work at the Pentagon.

