https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/peru-deploys-police-special-forces-to-border-with-ecuador-amid-internal-conflict-1116087788.html

Peru Deploys Police Special Forces to Border With Ecuador Amid Internal Conflict

Peru Deploys Police Special Forces to Border With Ecuador Amid Internal Conflict

The Peruvian Interior Ministry said Tuesday that police special forces are being deployed to the border with neighboring Ecuador after Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a state of internal armed conflict in the country and ordered Ecuador's army to "neutralize" criminal groups operating in the country.

2024-01-09T23:51+0000

2024-01-09T23:51+0000

2024-01-09T23:51+0000

americas

peru

ecuador

criminals

foreign criminals

border security

dina boluarte

crime wave

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116087631_0:0:2883:1623_1920x0_80_0_0_a72699b2b7e426dabd95536f47a1a545.jpg

"Interior Minister Victor Torres Falcon has ordered that a contingent of the Directorate of Special Operations (Diroes) of national police be immediately deployed to the borderline with Ecuador to reinforce security measures," the ministry said on X (formerly Twitter). La Republica newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday that Peruvian President Dina Boluarte had called an emergency meeting of the council of ministers to "take urgent measures to prevent thugs who escaped from [Ecuador's] prisons from entering Peru."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/ecuador-president-orders-military-to-neutralize-gangs-taking-hostages-across-multiple-cities-1116084796.html

americas

peru

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

peruvian police, peru-ecuador border, ecuador-peru border, border security, ecuador, armed conflict, criminals, terrorist organizations, failed state, peru, dina boluarte, victor torres falcon, interior minister