https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/peru-deploys-police-special-forces-to-border-with-ecuador-amid-internal-conflict-1116087788.html
Peru Deploys Police Special Forces to Border With Ecuador Amid Internal Conflict
Peru Deploys Police Special Forces to Border With Ecuador Amid Internal Conflict
The Peruvian Interior Ministry said Tuesday that police special forces are being deployed to the border with neighboring Ecuador after Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a state of internal armed conflict in the country and ordered Ecuador's army to "neutralize" criminal groups operating in the country.
2024-01-09T23:51+0000
2024-01-09T23:51+0000
2024-01-09T23:51+0000
americas
peru
ecuador
criminals
foreign criminals
border security
dina boluarte
crime wave
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116087631_0:0:2883:1623_1920x0_80_0_0_a72699b2b7e426dabd95536f47a1a545.jpg
"Interior Minister Victor Torres Falcon has ordered that a contingent of the Directorate of Special Operations (Diroes) of national police be immediately deployed to the borderline with Ecuador to reinforce security measures," the ministry said on X (formerly Twitter). La Republica newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday that Peruvian President Dina Boluarte had called an emergency meeting of the council of ministers to "take urgent measures to prevent thugs who escaped from [Ecuador's] prisons from entering Peru."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/ecuador-president-orders-military-to-neutralize-gangs-taking-hostages-across-multiple-cities-1116084796.html
americas
peru
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116087631_88:0:2817:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e32a9a00dd46d1f61204495b5dd25387.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
peruvian police, peru-ecuador border, ecuador-peru border, border security, ecuador, armed conflict, criminals, terrorist organizations, failed state, peru, dina boluarte, victor torres falcon, interior minister
peruvian police, peru-ecuador border, ecuador-peru border, border security, ecuador, armed conflict, criminals, terrorist organizations, failed state, peru, dina boluarte, victor torres falcon, interior minister
Peru Deploys Police Special Forces to Border With Ecuador Amid Internal Conflict
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Peruvian Interior Ministry said Tuesday that police special forces are being deployed to the border with neighboring Ecuador after Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a state of internal armed conflict in the country and ordered Ecuador's army to "neutralize" criminal groups operating in the country.
"Interior Minister Victor Torres Falcon has ordered that a contingent of the Directorate of Special Operations (Diroes) of national police be immediately deployed to the borderline with Ecuador to reinforce security measures," the ministry said on X (formerly Twitter).
La Republica newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday that Peruvian President Dina Boluarte had called an emergency meeting of the council of ministers to "take urgent measures to prevent thugs who escaped from [Ecuador's] prisons from entering Peru."