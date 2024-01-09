International
Peru Deploys Police Special Forces to Border With Ecuador Amid Internal Conflict
The Peruvian Interior Ministry said Tuesday that police special forces are being deployed to the border with neighboring Ecuador after Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a state of internal armed conflict in the country and ordered Ecuador's army to "neutralize" criminal groups operating in the country.
"Interior Minister Victor Torres Falcon has ordered that a contingent of the Directorate of Special Operations (Diroes) of national police be immediately deployed to the borderline with Ecuador to reinforce security measures," the ministry said on X (formerly Twitter). La Republica newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday that Peruvian President Dina Boluarte had called an emergency meeting of the council of ministers to "take urgent measures to prevent thugs who escaped from [Ecuador's] prisons from entering Peru."
23:51 GMT 09.01.2024
Peruvian Police guard the entrance to a Police airport facility in Callao, adjacent to the city of Lima, as Dutch Joran Van Der Sloot returns to Peru on October 31, 2023, to serve his sentence for murder, after being extradited temporarily to declare at a United States court where he was sentenced for extortion
Peruvian Police guard the entrance to a Police airport facility in Callao, adjacent to the city of Lima, as Dutch Joran Van Der Sloot returns to Peru on October 31, 2023, to serve his sentence for murder, after being extradited temporarily to declare at a United States court where he was sentenced for extortion - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2024
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Peruvian Interior Ministry said Tuesday that police special forces are being deployed to the border with neighboring Ecuador after Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a state of internal armed conflict in the country and ordered Ecuador's army to "neutralize" criminal groups operating in the country.
"Interior Minister Victor Torres Falcon has ordered that a contingent of the Directorate of Special Operations (Diroes) of national police be immediately deployed to the borderline with Ecuador to reinforce security measures," the ministry said on X (formerly Twitter).
La Republica newspaper reported earlier on Tuesday that Peruvian President Dina Boluarte had called an emergency meeting of the council of ministers to "take urgent measures to prevent thugs who escaped from [Ecuador's] prisons from entering Peru."
