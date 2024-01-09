https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/supreme-court-answers-trumps-call-to-decide-on-2024-ballot-dilemma-1116067152.html
Supreme Court Answers Trump's Call to Decide on 2024 Ballot Dilemma
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the US Supreme Court's decision to rule on a state's right to remove a presidential candidate from the 2024 presidential ballot.
Supreme Court Answers Trump's Call to Decide on 2024 Ballot Dilemma
04:22 GMT 09.01.2024 (Updated: 09:23 GMT 09.01.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into several topics from around the globe, including the US Supreme Court's decision to rule on a state's right to remove a presidential candidate from the 2024 presidential ballot.
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity
Esteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor of The Cradle
Ted Rall - Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown
Steve Gill - Lawyer and Political Commentator
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Daniel McAdams about the White House's attempt to pass the latest government budget, following US President Joe Biden's remarks about congressional leaders approving the funds.
Later in the hour, Esteban Carrillo joined The Backstory to discuss the growing tensions between Israel and Lebanon after a Hezbollah leader from its Radwan Forces was assassinated on Monday.
To kick off the final hour, Rachel spoke to Ted Rall about the chaos related to the Boeing 737 aircraft, which has since been downed due to technical issues.
In the last segment of the show, Rachel spoke to Steve Gill about the US Supreme Court's decision to rule on a state's right to prohibit and remove a candidate from a presidential ballot.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM