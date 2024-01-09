https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/supreme-court-to-decide-states-fate-to-ban-trump-from-2024-ballot-1116062811.html

Supreme Court to Decide State's Fate to Ban Trump from 2024 Ballot

Supreme Court to Decide State's Fate to Ban Trump from 2024 Ballot

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including Trump's appeal to SCOTUS.

Aquiles Larrea - CEO of Larrea Wealth ManagementMelik Abdul - Cohost of Fault LinesJeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor, CovertAction MagazineSteve Gill - AttorneyIn the first hour, financial expert and CEO of Larrea Wealth Management Aquiles Larrea breaks down the Congressional budget deal.Then, Cohost of Fault Lines Melik Abdul shares his perspective on Trump appealing to SCOTUS on his presidential ballot.The second hour begins with the Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing the latest out of Gaza as the war spreads in the Middle East.The show closes with attorney Steve Gill, who discusses the Boeing plane malfunction.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

