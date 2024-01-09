https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/supreme-court-to-decide-states-fate-to-ban-trump-from-2024-ballot-1116062811.html
Supreme Court to Decide State's Fate to Ban Trump from 2024 Ballot
Aquiles Larrea - CEO of Larrea Wealth ManagementMelik Abdul - Cohost of Fault LinesJeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor, CovertAction MagazineSteve Gill - AttorneyIn the first hour, financial expert and CEO of Larrea Wealth Management Aquiles Larrea breaks down the Congressional budget deal.Then, Cohost of Fault Lines Melik Abdul shares his perspective on Trump appealing to SCOTUS on his presidential ballot.The second hour begins with the Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing the latest out of Gaza as the war spreads in the Middle East.The show closes with attorney Steve Gill, who discusses the Boeing plane malfunction.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Supreme Court to Decide State's Fate to Ban Trump from 2024 Ballot
04:14 GMT 09.01.2024
