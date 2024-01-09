https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/us-forces-in-iraq-syria-attacked-9-times-since-january-4-1116085235.html
US Forces in Iraq, Syria Attacked 9 Times Since January 4
US Forces in Iraq, Syria Attacked 9 Times Since January 4
US forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked nine times since January 4, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.
"Since January 4, there have been nine attacks," Ryder said during a press briefing, when asked about recent attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria. There have been 127 total recent attacks on forces in Iraq and Syria, Ryder said. Fifty two of the attacks occurred in Iraq and 75 in Syria, Ryder said. The attacks come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, including the Palestine-Israel conflict and attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by Houthi militants in Yemen.
