US Neocons Revive Silly “Axis of Evil” Trope for Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea

US neocons have revived David Frum’s infamous “axis of evil” trope against the growing world powers of the Eurasian and BRICS bloc.

2024-01-09T04:10+0000

2024-01-09T04:10+0000

2024-01-09T09:31+0000

Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the genocide case against Israel and how Joe Biden is risking a wider war in West Asia if he makes the wrong choices.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Recruits are being kidnapped and trained as Russian missile strikes are taking a toll on the Kiev regime’s war-making ability.Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, discusses US imperialism as the US war on Russia is shown as part of an overall attempt to maintain hegemonic rule over the globe.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the political crisis in the United States as the ruling class faces a crisis of legitimacy.Fiorella Isabel, journalist, geopolitical analyst, and host of the YouTube Channel Fiorella in Moscow, discusses the EU as German farmers block roads in opposition to austerity and Italy calls for a European army.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss domestic politics as Donald Trump’s comments on the Civil War create a stir and the GOP looks for a victory in 2024.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss the 2024 election as Democrats fear lousy poll numbers and Joe Biden gives a speech on January 6th.Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins us to discuss politics in the Horn of Africa and South Africa’s move against Israel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

