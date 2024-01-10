International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Visits Chukotka Located Next to US Alaska
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/1116092340.html
North Korea's Kim Jong Un Visits Weapons Factories
North Korea's Kim Jong Un Visits Weapons Factories
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un toured weapons plants on January 8 and 9, 2024.
2024-01-10T10:07+0000
2024-01-10T10:07+0000
military
dprk today
north korea
kim jong-un
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0a/1116092511_0:90:900:596_1920x0_80_0_0_7dffd1b8ae25b61af97f0da338c90165.jpg
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited weapons factories in the country on January 8 and 9, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.Kim, accompanied by senior party and military officials, conducted his tour seeking to encourage workers “in the struggle for attaining the huge production goal for the new year,” KCNA said. The North Korean leader was joined on the tour by his sister Kim Yo Jong, deputy director of the WPK Publicity and Information Department, Munitions and Industrial Department Director Jo Chun-ryong, and Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam, according to KCNA.Check out Sputnik's gallery to see footage from Kim Jong Un's tour of multiple munitions factories.
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0a/1116092511_53:0:848:596_1920x0_80_0_0_75e83cd55a99ae4f92b6d6e90da771a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea’s leader kim jong un, kim jong un tours weapons plants, kim jong un visits weapons factories
north korea’s leader kim jong un, kim jong un tours weapons plants, kim jong un visits weapons factories

North Korea's Kim Jong Un Visits Weapons Factories

10:07 GMT 10.01.2024
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter inspected a facility producing launchers for ballistic missiles, the Korean Central News Agency reported, with the visit coming in the wake of a worsening security situation on the Korean Peninsula following the US and South Korea conducting joint military drills.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited weapons factories in the country on January 8 and 9, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
Kim, accompanied by senior party and military officials, conducted his tour seeking to encourage workers “in the struggle for attaining the huge production goal for the new year,” KCNA said. The North Korean leader was joined on the tour by his sister Kim Yo Jong, deputy director of the WPK Publicity and Information Department, Munitions and Industrial Department Director Jo Chun-ryong, and Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam, according to KCNA.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see footage from Kim Jong Un's tour of multiple munitions factories.
© Photo : KCNA

Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Kim Jong Un toured the main military factories on January 8 and 9.

Leader of the Democratic People&#x27;s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and General Secretary of the Workers&#x27; Party of Korea (WPK) Kim Jong Un toured the main military factories on January 8 and 9. - Sputnik International
1/8
© Photo : KCNA

Leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Kim Jong Un toured the main military factories on January 8 and 9.

© Photo : KCNA

The North Korean leader supervised affairs of the main military factories on site, where he was acquainted with the situation in the production of weapons and military equipment, media reported.

The North Korean leader supervised affairs of the main military factories on site, where he was acquainted with the situation in the production of weapons and military equipment, media reported. - Sputnik International
2/8
© Photo : KCNA

The North Korean leader supervised affairs of the main military factories on site, where he was acquainted with the situation in the production of weapons and military equipment, media reported.

© Photo : KCNA

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un visits factories producing weapons.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un visits factories producing weapons. - Sputnik International
3/8
© Photo : KCNA

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un visits factories producing weapons.

© Photo : KCNA

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un urged factory workers to modernize and "produce more weapons" during a weapons factory tour.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un urged factory workers to modernize and &quot;produce more weapons&quot; during a weapons factory tour. - Sputnik International
4/8
© Photo : KCNA

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un urged factory workers to modernize and "produce more weapons" during a weapons factory tour.

© Photo : KCNA

The North Korean leader's inspections come amid new strains in relations with South Korea and artillery fire in border areas.

The North Korean leader&#x27;s inspections come amid new strains in relations with South Korea and artillery fire in border areas. - Sputnik International
5/8
© Photo : KCNA

The North Korean leader's inspections come amid new strains in relations with South Korea and artillery fire in border areas.

© Photo : KCNA

Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, during a tour of major weapons factories in the country on January 8 and 9.

Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, during a tour of major weapons factories in the country on January 8 and 9. - Sputnik International
6/8
© Photo : KCNA

Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, during a tour of major weapons factories in the country on January 8 and 9.

© Photo : KCNA

Kim Jong Un, accompanied by senior party and military officials, conducted his tour of multiple weapons factories as encouragement for weapons workers “in the struggle for attaining the huge production goal for the new year,” KCNA said.

Kim Jong Un, accompanied by senior party and military officials, conducted his tour of multiple weapons factories as encouragement for weapons workers “in the struggle for attaining the huge production goal for the new year,” KCNA said. - Sputnik International
7/8
© Photo : KCNA

Kim Jong Un, accompanied by senior party and military officials, conducted his tour of multiple weapons factories as encouragement for weapons workers “in the struggle for attaining the huge production goal for the new year,” KCNA said.

© Photo : KCNA

Kim Jong Un was accompanied by his sister Kim Yo Jong and Munitions and Industrial Department Director Jo Chun-ryong, according to KCNA.

Kim Jong Un was accompanied by his sister Kim Yo Jong and Munitions and Industrial Department Director Jo Chun-ryong, according to KCNA. - Sputnik International
8/8
© Photo : KCNA

Kim Jong Un was accompanied by his sister Kim Yo Jong and Munitions and Industrial Department Director Jo Chun-ryong, according to KCNA.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала