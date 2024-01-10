North Korea's Kim Jong Un Visits Weapons Factories

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited weapons factories in the country on January 8 and 9, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.Kim, accompanied by senior party and military officials, conducted his tour seeking to encourage workers “in the struggle for attaining the huge production goal for the new year,” KCNA said. The North Korean leader was joined on the tour by his sister Kim Yo Jong, deputy director of the WPK Publicity and Information Department, Munitions and Industrial Department Director Jo Chun-ryong, and Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam, according to KCNA.Check out Sputnik's gallery to see footage from Kim Jong Un's tour of multiple munitions factories.
Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter inspected a facility producing launchers for ballistic missiles, the Korean Central News Agency reported, with the visit coming in the wake of a worsening security situation on the Korean Peninsula following the US and South Korea conducting joint military drills.
Kim, accompanied by senior party and military officials, conducted his tour seeking to encourage workers “in the struggle for attaining the huge production goal for the new year,” KCNA said. The North Korean leader was joined on the tour by his sister Kim Yo Jong, deputy director of the WPK Publicity and Information Department, Munitions and Industrial Department Director Jo Chun-ryong, and Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam, according to KCNA.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see footage from Kim Jong Un's tour of multiple munitions factories.
Kim Jong Un, accompanied by senior party and military officials, conducted his tour of multiple weapons factories as encouragement for weapons workers “in the struggle for attaining the huge production goal for the new year,” KCNA said.
Kim Jong Un, accompanied by senior party and military officials, conducted his tour of multiple weapons factories as encouragement for weapons workers “in the struggle for attaining the huge production goal for the new year,” KCNA said.