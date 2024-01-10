https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/1116092340.html

North Korea's Kim Jong Un Visits Weapons Factories

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un toured weapons plants on January 8 and 9, 2024.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited weapons factories in the country on January 8 and 9, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.Kim, accompanied by senior party and military officials, conducted his tour seeking to encourage workers “in the struggle for attaining the huge production goal for the new year,” KCNA said. The North Korean leader was joined on the tour by his sister Kim Yo Jong, deputy director of the WPK Publicity and Information Department, Munitions and Industrial Department Director Jo Chun-ryong, and Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam, according to KCNA.Check out Sputnik's gallery to see footage from Kim Jong Un's tour of multiple munitions factories.

