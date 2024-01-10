International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/kirby-too-soon-to-know-whether-ecuador-tensions-will-aggravate-us-border-crisis-1116105822.html
Kirby: Too Soon to Know Whether Ecuador Tensions Will Aggravate US Border Crisis
Kirby: Too Soon to Know Whether Ecuador Tensions Will Aggravate US Border Crisis
White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday that it is too early to tell whether the crisis in Ecuador will worsen the migration crisis on the US southern border with Mexico.
2024-01-10T20:10+0000
2024-01-10T20:06+0000
americas
ecuador
us
john kirby
us-mexico border
border tensions
immigration policy
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0a/1116105664_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8dad9893c1525f8c720c8cb6c0f2a86a.jpg
“Too soon to know,” Kirby said when asked whether the administration is concerned that the crisis in Ecuador could increase the flow of migrants to the US southern border. “Obviously, that’s something we are going to watch and monitor.” Kirby further indicated during the briefing that he was unaware of any talks about a possible reduction in the diplomatic presence in Ecuador amid the ongoing violence."Not that I am aware of at this time," Kirby said. "I am not aware of any changes to our footprint or our force protection posture at the embassy."On Monday, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency in Ecuador following prison riots and the escape of a major gang leader, Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar, also known as Fito, from a jail in Guayaquil. A day later, Fabricio Colon Pico, the head of another major gang in Ecuador, Los Lobos, also escaped from detention. Noboa said that the country was in a state of "internal armed conflict" amid the hostage-taking and riots in various cities and prisons and designated several organized crime groups as terrorist organizations. He also ordered the army to neutralize several criminal groups operating in the country. The incumbent president came to power rallying to fight crime, which had reached alarming scales. During the latest election campaign, at least two political figures were killed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/crumbling-state--cocaine-superhighway-whats-stoking-ecuadors-explosion-of-gang-violence-1116101048.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0a/1116105664_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_32c5906140d84e17637329a206c437ba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
what happened in ecuador, how did violence erupt in ecuador, what are drug cartels doing in ecuador
what happened in ecuador, how did violence erupt in ecuador, what are drug cartels doing in ecuador

Kirby: Too Soon to Know Whether Ecuador Tensions Will Aggravate US Border Crisis

20:10 GMT 10.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / STRINGERSecurity forces stand guard outside of Carondelet Palace in Quito on January 10, 2024, as Ecuador remains in a state of emergency following the escape from prison of a dangerous narco boss. Ecuador's president Daniel Noboa gave orders on Tuesday to "neutralize" criminal gangs after gunmen stormed and opened fire in a TV studio, as bandits threatened random executions on a second day of terror in the country. Gangs declared war on the government after Noboa announced a state of emergency following the prison escape on January 7 of one of Ecuador's most powerful narco bosses.
Security forces stand guard outside of Carondelet Palace in Quito on January 10, 2024, as Ecuador remains in a state of emergency following the escape from prison of a dangerous narco boss. Ecuador's president Daniel Noboa gave orders on Tuesday to neutralize criminal gangs after gunmen stormed and opened fire in a TV studio, as bandits threatened random executions on a second day of terror in the country. Gangs declared war on the government after Noboa announced a state of emergency following the prison escape on January 7 of one of Ecuador's most powerful narco bosses. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / STRINGER
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday that it remains too early to tell whether the crisis in Ecuador will worsen the migration crisis at the US southern border with Mexico.
“Too soon to know,” Kirby said when asked whether the administration is concerned that the crisis in Ecuador could increase the flow of migrants to the US southern border. “Obviously, that’s something we are going to watch and monitor.”
Kirby further indicated during the briefing that he was unaware of any talks about a possible reduction in the diplomatic presence in Ecuador amid the ongoing violence.
"Not that I am aware of at this time," Kirby said. "I am not aware of any changes to our footprint or our force protection posture at the embassy."
Soldiers stand guard outside the Guayas 1 prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on November 13, 2021, after a riot occurred. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2024
World
Crumbling State & Cocaine Superhighway: What's Stoking Ecuador's Explosion of Gang Violence?
18:17 GMT
On Monday, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency in Ecuador following prison riots and the escape of a major gang leader, Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar, also known as Fito, from a jail in Guayaquil. A day later, Fabricio Colon Pico, the head of another major gang in Ecuador, Los Lobos, also escaped from detention.
Noboa said that the country was in a state of "internal armed conflict" amid the hostage-taking and riots in various cities and prisons and designated several organized crime groups as terrorist organizations. He also ordered the army to neutralize several criminal groups operating in the country.
The incumbent president came to power rallying to fight crime, which had reached alarming scales. During the latest election campaign, at least two political figures were killed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала