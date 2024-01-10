https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/new-french-prime-minister-gabriel-attal-slammed-as-anti-muslim-anti-worker-1116090220.html

New French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal Slammed as ‘Anti-Muslim, Anti-Worker’

New French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal Slammed as ‘Anti-Muslim, Anti-Worker’

The 34-year-old Gabriel Attal made history as France’s youngest Prime Minister when he was appointed to the position Tuesday, but Belfast-based political commentator Phil Kelly is unimpressed by the former Socialist Party politician.

2024-01-10T03:32+0000

2024-01-10T03:32+0000

2024-01-10T03:32+0000

analysis

france

emmanuel macron

religious persecution

prime minister

far-right

marine le pen

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0a/1116090063_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_63ab9dfc3b40cade01b0c081f25300a8.jpg

The 34-year-old Gabriel Attal made history as France’s youngest Prime Minister when he was appointed to the position Tuesday, but Belfast-based political commentator Phil Kelly is unimpressed by the former Socialist Party politician.“So you've heard of the phrase, I presume, of polishing a turd?” Kelly asked host John Kiriakou on Sputnik’s Political Misfits program. “I mean, within the Western political landscape, this is what we get… when something gets too stench-filled and the public know that they need a change, but they're not sure what the change should be.”“But despite all these obstacles and challenges that the establishment pawn has faced, he's risen to be France's PM at the age of 34, so he can inflict misery on genuinely marginalized people.”Kelly slammed Attal as “anti-worker” throughout his tenure in the finance ministry, noting he once “talked about France needing to move away from their strike culture.” France has a powerful trade union movement that has repeatedly taken to the streets as President Emmanuel Macron has sought to raise the country’s retirement age and weaken labor protections. 2003 saw multiple demonstrations in the country attracting more than one million protesters.The political commentator also accused Attal of pandering towards “anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim” elements in French society.“They [Muslims] now serve the function of these kind of political lightweights, of being kind of the new version of the 1930s Jews within Europe,” he added, claiming the minority group is subjected to “scapegoating” in the continent’s politics. As Minister of Education Attal banned Muslim girls in French schools from wearing the abaya, a traditional dress often worn in the Arab world.Support has collapsed for Attal’s former Socialist Party in France after former President François Hollande became the most unpopular leader in the history of the Fifth Republic. The party only garnered single-digit support in presidential elections in 2022 and 2017. The French left has largely thrown their support to politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon in the country’s presidential politics, while many more moderate Socialist Party members have migrated to President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist movement.But ultimately Kelly said it’s not Macron who’s calling the shots in modern French politics, but right-wing politician Marine Le Pen.“It's not a great choice,” he concluded. “It is, in fact, no choice at all.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/who-is-frances-new-prime-minister-gabriel-attal-1116077869.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/french-education-minister-announces-plan-to-ban-abaya-dresses-in-school-1112935777.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gabriel attal, french prime minister, french politics, french minister, emmanuel macron, education minister gabriel attal, french politician, gay pm