South Africa Charges Israel, Prison Conditions, Fani Willis Rumors

Donald Trump in DC court for first time in months, and coroners confirm singer Sinead O’Connor death due to natural causes.

2024-01-10T04:14+0000

2024-01-10T04:14+0000

2024-01-10T07:36+0000

Political commentator and socialist activist based in Belfast Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss the appointment of Gabriel Attal as French's youngest and first gay Prime Minister, issues of islamophobia in Western Europe, how a Wall Street Journal foreign correspondent is suggesting Ukraine has already lost the war amid other western journalists warming to the idea of a negotiated settlement in Ukraine, and accusations that the Israeli military is targeting journalists and their families with airstrikes in Gaza.Editor and publisher of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News magazines Paul Wright discusses unsanitary conditions in US prisons given high rates of COVID spread, an exhausted prison guard crashing his car after falling asleep at the wheel during his commute, issues of overcrowding inmaes in prisons and jails, higher rates of suicide among both prisoners and prison staff, and what the solution to these issues could look like in the US prison system.Former Colorado County Commissioner and writer on foreign policy and climate Arn Menconi discusses the South African case against Israel in the International Court of Justice alleging genocide against the Palestinians and which countries are joining in support of the charge, whether the United States can maintain its uncritical support for Israel, comments by Saudi Leaders sgugesting intentions to continue opening diplomatic relations with Israel once hostilities end, the virtual disappearance of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a hospitalization, Donald Trump's court appearance in Washington, DC today, and the major budget fight brewing on Capitol Hill yet again.Cohost of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Angie Wong discusses the move of a Georgia election case defendant to dismiss the case, how his argument includes an allegation of a long-term sexual relationship that District Attorney Fanni Willis engaged in, and how these accusations could affect the greater state-level case around pro-Trump defendants.The Misfits also discuss the launching of a super PAC by Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

