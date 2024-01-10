https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/syrias-defense-ministry-says-8-soldiers-died-south-of-palmyra-in-bus-attack-1116089736.html

Syria's Defense Ministry Says 8 Soldiers Died South of Palmyra in Bus Attack

The Syrian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that eight servicepeople have been killed and another 13 people have been injured as a result of a terrorist attack on a bus south of the city of Palmyra in the Syrian governorate of Homs.

"Eight soldiers and one civilian were killed, another 13 people, including two civilians, were injured as a result of a terrorist attack with the use of an explosive device on a military bus in the Syrian Desert south of Palmyra today at noon," the ministry said in a statement. A security source told Sputnik earlier on Tuesday that an explosion in a bus in the governorate of Homs has killed nine soldiers and injured another 22 troops. The source added that the bomb had been planted by terrorists of the Daesh* terrorist group.* Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.

