https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/syrias-defense-ministry-says-8-soldiers-died-south-of-palmyra-in-bus-attack-1116089736.html
Syria's Defense Ministry Says 8 Soldiers Died South of Palmyra in Bus Attack
Syria's Defense Ministry Says 8 Soldiers Died South of Palmyra in Bus Attack
The Syrian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that eight servicepeople have been killed and another 13 people have been injured as a result of a terrorist attack on a bus south of the city of Palmyra in the Syrian governorate of Homs.
2024-01-10T02:35+0000
2024-01-10T02:35+0000
2024-01-10T02:35+0000
palmyra
homs
syria
world
counter-terrorism
daesh
isis
terrorist attack
terrorism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107918/46/1079184657_195:0:1706:850_1920x0_80_0_0_76565e0dde4b692b72cf40c2e0d50871.png
"Eight soldiers and one civilian were killed, another 13 people, including two civilians, were injured as a result of a terrorist attack with the use of an explosive device on a military bus in the Syrian Desert south of Palmyra today at noon," the ministry said in a statement. A security source told Sputnik earlier on Tuesday that an explosion in a bus in the governorate of Homs has killed nine soldiers and injured another 22 troops. The source added that the bomb had been planted by terrorists of the Daesh* terrorist group.* Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
homs
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107918/46/1079184657_384:0:1517:850_1920x0_80_0_0_6988ad389624c49914c745b03238df67.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
syrian forces, syrian troops, syrian soldiers, isis, daesh, isis attacks syria, terrorist attack, bus attack, palmyra
syrian forces, syrian troops, syrian soldiers, isis, daesh, isis attacks syria, terrorist attack, bus attack, palmyra
Syria's Defense Ministry Says 8 Soldiers Died South of Palmyra in Bus Attack
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Syrian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that eight servicepeople have been killed and another 13 people have been injured as a result of a terrorist attack on a bus south of the city of Palmyra in the Syrian governorate of Homs.
"Eight soldiers and one civilian were killed, another 13 people, including two civilians, were injured as a result of a terrorist attack with the use of an explosive device on a military bus in the Syrian Desert south of Palmyra today at noon," the ministry said in a statement.
A security source told Sputnik earlier on Tuesday that an explosion in a bus in the governorate of Homs has killed nine soldiers and injured another 22 troops.
The source added that the bomb had been planted by terrorists of the Daesh* terrorist group.
* Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.