https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/us-state-dept-approves-new-military-sale-valued-at-329-million-to-egypt-1116106150.html
US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt
US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt
The US Department of State has approved two possible sales of military equipment worth $329 million to Egypt, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Wednesday.
2024-01-10T21:27+0000
2024-01-10T21:27+0000
2024-01-10T21:23+0000
military
us
egypt
military & intelligence
state department
foreign military sales (fms)
us military
military sales
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105176360_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_039fec54da894c61a95ff832c0ec29e3.jpg
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Egypt of Light Tactical Vehicle Chassis and Fleet Build and related equipment for an estimated cost of $200 million," DSCA said in a statement. In a separate statement, DSCA said the State Department had approved a potential sale to Egypt of 28-Meter Patrol Craft Kits and related equipment valued $129 million. The DSCA said it has provided the required certification to Congress for both sales. "The Government of Egypt has requested to buy additional light tactical vehicle chassis and fleet build that will be added to a previously implemented case," DSCA said. The original military sale of chassis was valued at $41.9 million, it noted. The proposed sales will support US foreign policy and national security objectives by helping to improve the security of Egypt, the statement said. The deals also will increase Egypt’s capacity to sustain security operations and strengthen its internal and external defense capabilities, it added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220902/us-approves-possible-sale-of-over-1bln-in-military-equipment-to-taiwan---pentagon-1100325888.html
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105176360_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58e84a56bf269fc4297b98bc71015a24.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
how much military equipment has us given to egypt, us foreign military sales, how many arms sales has us processed in 2024
how much military equipment has us given to egypt, us foreign military sales, how many arms sales has us processed in 2024
US State Dept. Approves New Military Sale Valued at $329 Million to Egypt
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Department of State has approved two possible sales of military equipment worth $329 million to Egypt, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Wednesday.
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Egypt of Light Tactical Vehicle Chassis and Fleet Build and related equipment for an estimated cost of $200 million," DSCA said in a statement.
In a separate statement, DSCA said the State Department had approved a potential sale to Egypt of 28-Meter Patrol Craft Kits and related equipment valued $129 million.
The DSCA said it has provided the required certification to Congress for both sales.
"The Government of Egypt has requested to buy additional light tactical vehicle chassis and fleet build that will be added to a previously implemented case," DSCA said.
2 September 2022, 21:50 GMT
The original military sale of chassis was valued at $41.9 million, it noted.
“The kits consist of Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats, forward-looking infrared systems, and computer packages; technical and logistics support services; transportation; spare parts, materials, equipment and components; and other related elements of logistical and program support,” the DSCA said.
The proposed sales will support US foreign policy and national security objectives by helping to improve the security of Egypt, the statement said. The deals also will increase Egypt’s capacity to sustain security operations and strengthen its internal and external defense capabilities, it added.