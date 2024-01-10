https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/zelensky-critic-allegedly-had-business-ties-with-bidens-1116088090.html
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest claims about the Biden family's business connections.
Zelensky Critic Allegedly Had Business Ties with Bidens
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystMiro Wolsfeld - Independent JournalistAngie Wong - Journalist and Co-Host of Final CountdownRobert Inlakesh - Independent JournalistIn the first hour, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the latest claims that Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitchko had business dealings with the Biden family through Burisma.Later in the hour, independent journalist Miro Wolsfeld joined the show to discuss the ongoing farmer protests taking place in Germany, along with the current state of the country's politics.To begin the final hour, Rachel spoke to journalist Angie Wong about the allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting former US President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia.In the final segment, Rachel was joined by independent journalist Robert Inlakesh to discuss the Israeli military's heavy attacks in both Gaza and Lebanon, as the clashes continue to intensify on both fronts.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:20 GMT 10.01.2024 (Updated: 08:23 GMT 10.01.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest claims about the Biden family's business connections.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Miro Wolsfeld - Independent Journalist
Angie Wong - Journalist and Co-Host of Final Countdown
Robert Inlakesh - Independent Journalist
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the latest claims that Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitchko had business dealings with the Biden family through Burisma.
Later in the hour, independent journalist Miro Wolsfeld joined the show to discuss the ongoing farmer protests taking place in Germany, along with the current state of the country's politics.
To begin the final hour, Rachel spoke to journalist Angie Wong about the allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting former US President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia.
In the final segment, Rachel was joined by independent journalist Robert Inlakesh to discuss the Israeli military's heavy attacks in both Gaza and Lebanon, as the clashes continue to intensify on both fronts.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
