WATCH LIVE: Putin Visits Chukotka Located Next to US Alaska
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Zelensky Critic Allegedly Had Business Ties with Bidens
Zelensky Critic Allegedly Had Business Ties with Bidens
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest claims about the Biden family's business connections.
2024-01-10T04:20+0000
2024-01-10T08:23+0000
the backstory
gaza strip
israel
lebanon
germany
joe biden
donald trump
burisma
ukraine
Zelensky Critic Allegedly Had Business Ties with Bidens
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest claims about the Biden family's business connections.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Miro Wolsfeld - Independent Journalist
Angie Wong - Journalist and Co-Host of Final Countdown
Robert Inlakesh - Independent Journalist

In the first hour, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the latest claims that Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitchko had business dealings with the Biden family through Burisma.

Later in the hour, independent journalist Miro Wolsfeld joined the show to discuss the ongoing farmer protests taking place in Germany, along with the current state of the country's politics.

To begin the final hour, Rachel spoke to journalist Angie Wong about the allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting former US President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia.

In the final segment, Rachel was joined by independent journalist Robert Inlakesh to discuss the Israeli military's heavy attacks in both Gaza and Lebanon, as the clashes continue to intensify on both fronts.

The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
gaza strip
israel
lebanon
germany
ukraine
gaza strip, israel, lebanon, germany, joe biden, donald trump, burisma, ukraine, fani willis
gaza strip, israel, lebanon, germany, joe biden, donald trump, аудио, burisma, ukraine, radio, fani willis

Zelensky Critic Allegedly Had Business Ties with Bidens

04:20 GMT 10.01.2024
The Backstory
Zelensky Critic Allegedly Had Business Ties with Bidens
Rachel Blevins
All materials
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest claims about the Biden family's business connections.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Miro Wolsfeld - Independent Journalist
Angie Wong - Journalist and Co-Host of Final Countdown
Robert Inlakesh - Independent Journalist
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the latest claims that Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitchko had business dealings with the Biden family through Burisma.
Later in the hour, independent journalist Miro Wolsfeld joined the show to discuss the ongoing farmer protests taking place in Germany, along with the current state of the country's politics.
To begin the final hour, Rachel spoke to journalist Angie Wong about the allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting former US President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia.
In the final segment, Rachel was joined by independent journalist Robert Inlakesh to discuss the Israeli military's heavy attacks in both Gaza and Lebanon, as the clashes continue to intensify on both fronts.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
