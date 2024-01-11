China's 3rd-Generation Superconductor Quantum Computer Comes Online

International
China's quantum computing has made new progress, with its third-generation superconducting quantum computer "Origin Wukong" coming online at 9 am on Saturday at Origin Quantum Computing Technology (Hefei) Co.
China's quantum computing has made new progress, with its third-generation superconducting quantum computer "Origin Wukong" coming online at 9 am on Saturday at Origin Quantum Computing Technology (Hefei) Co.
Powered by a 72-qubit superconducting quantum chip called the "Wukong chip," the computer is the most advanced programmable and deliverable superconducting quantum computer in China, according to a joint statement from the Anhui Quantum Computing Engineering Research Center and the Anhui Provincial Key Laboratory of Quantum Computing Chips shared with the Global Times.
Superconducting quantum computer is a quantum computer based on superconducting circuit quantum chips. Internationally, both IBM's and Google's quantum computers apply such superconducting technology routes.
Equipped with Origin Quantum's third-generation of quantum computing measurement and control system, "Origin Wukong" marked China's first realization of automated batch testing of quantum chips, indicating that the quantum computer's efficiency has increased by tens of folds, Kong Weicheng, a deputy director of the Anhui Quantum Computing Engineering Research Center, said in the joint statement.
According to Jia Zhilong, a deputy director of the Anhui Provincial Key Laboratory of Quantum Computing Chips, "Wukong chip" has a total of 198 qubits, including 72 working qubits and 126 coupler qubits.
Origin Quantum has already delivered its first- and second-generations of superconducting quantum computers to the Chinese market. Established in 2017, the Hefei-based company was behind China's first quantum chip production line, China's first quantum computer operating system, and China's first quantum computing measurement and control system. In terms of quantum computing patents, Origin Quantum ranks No.1 in China and No. 6 globally.
Microchip - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2023
World
China’s New Loonsong Processor Blows Intel Out of Water, Secures Beijing’s Tech Sovereignty
28 November 2023, 18:45 GMT
Quantum computing is seen as the most promising alternative to the current general computer based on silicon chips.
The Central Economic Work Conference, held in December 2023, urged renewed efforts on industrial innovations, and in particular forging new industries, models and impetus with disruptive and cutting-edge technologies. It also called for nurturing strategic emerging industries including biological manufacturing, the commercial space industry and low-altitude economy, and opening up new arenas for future industries such as quantum technology and life sciences.
This article was originally published by Global Times.
