https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/ecuador-descends-into-chaos-as-gangs-terrorize-nation-1116107670.html
Ecuador Descends into Chaos as Gangs Terrorize Nation
Ecuador Descends into Chaos as Gangs Terrorize Nation
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several stories from around the globe, including the latest from Ecuador where the state is attempting to combat the gangs wreaking havoc in a number of areas.
2024-01-11T04:13+0000
2024-01-11T04:13+0000
2024-01-11T09:23+0000
the backstory
ecuador
joe biden
hunter biden
gaza strip
yemen
israel
2024 us presidential election
red sea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0a/1116108024_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0b49f8223267fb424cb1b99ad56524ae.png
Ecuador Descends into Chaos as Gangs Terrorize Nation
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several stories from around the globe, including the latest from Ecuador where the state is attempting to combat the gangs wreaking havoc in a number of areas.
Tyler Nixon - Lawyer and Political CommentatorEsteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor of The CradleDan Kovalik - Professor and Human Rights and Labor AttorneyJake Angeli-Chansley - Political CommentatorIn the first hour, Rachel spoke to lawyer Tyler Nixon about the latest drama from the Hunter Biden saga, as the US President's son appeared at the House of Representatives contempt hearing.Rachel then spoke to journalist Esteban Carrillo about the surge of gang-related violence in Ecuador, following a cartel leader's escape from prison.To open the final hour, Rachel spoke to human rights and labor attorney Dan Kovalik about the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, along with the increased tension in the Red Sea region.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to Jake Angeli-Chansley about former Arizona-resident Ray Epps' sentencing on Tuesday.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza strip
yemen
israel
red sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0a/1116108024_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_28a9028f8cf9bdd28fce6aec069b9976.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ecuador, joe biden, hunter biden, gaza strip, yemen, israel, аудио, 2024 us presidential election, red sea, january 6
ecuador, joe biden, hunter biden, gaza strip, yemen, israel, аудио, 2024 us presidential election, red sea, january 6
Ecuador Descends into Chaos as Gangs Terrorize Nation
04:13 GMT 11.01.2024 (Updated: 09:23 GMT 11.01.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several stories from around the globe, including the latest from Ecuador where the state is attempting to combat the gangs wreaking havoc in a number of areas.
Tyler Nixon - Lawyer and Political Commentator
Esteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor of The Cradle
Dan Kovalik - Professor and Human Rights and Labor Attorney
Jake Angeli-Chansley - Political Commentator
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to lawyer Tyler Nixon about the latest drama from the Hunter Biden saga, as the US President's son appeared at the House of Representatives contempt hearing.
Rachel then spoke to journalist Esteban Carrillo about the surge of gang-related violence in Ecuador, following a cartel leader's escape from prison.
To open the final hour, Rachel spoke to human rights and labor attorney Dan Kovalik about the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, along with the increased tension in the Red Sea region.
In the final segment, Rachel spoke to Jake Angeli-Chansley about former Arizona-resident Ray Epps' sentencing on Tuesday.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM