Georgia DA Prosecuting Trump Faces Alarming Accusation
Georgia DA Prosecuting Trump Faces Alarming Accusation
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the improper relationship accusation against...
Georgia DA Prosecuting Trump Faces Alarming Accusation
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the improper relationship accusation against the Georgia district attorney prosecuting Donald Trump.
Mark Sleboda: International relations and security analystSteve Hayes: Tax attorney and Chairman of Americans for Fair TaxationAlberto Maresca: Teacher assistant in international organizations at Georgetown UniversityTom Norton: National Director of the America First PACT, political analyst and veteranIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Mark Sleboda about the latest from the Donbass battlefield amid reports that Russia is preparing to launch a massive offensive near the city of Bakhmut.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to Steve Hayes about the pending US government budget that has been the topic of discussion in Washington for several months.Later in the hour, Alberto Maresca joined the show to discuss the recent string of violence in Ecuador and the government's response.In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to Tom Norton about the latest improper relationship accusations against district attorney Fani Willis.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Georgia DA Prosecuting Trump Faces Alarming Accusation
04:10 GMT 11.01.2024 (Updated: 09:31 GMT 11.01.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the improper relationship accusation against the Georgia district attorney prosecuting Donald Trump.
Mark Sleboda: International relations and security analyst
Steve Hayes: Tax attorney and Chairman of Americans for Fair Taxation
Alberto Maresca: Teacher assistant in international organizations at Georgetown University
Tom Norton: National Director of the America First PACT, political analyst and veteran
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Mark Sleboda about the latest from the Donbass battlefield amid reports that Russia is preparing to launch a massive offensive near the city of Bakhmut.
In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to Steve Hayes about the pending US government budget that has been the topic of discussion in Washington for several months.
Later in the hour, Alberto Maresca joined the show to discuss the recent string of violence in Ecuador and the government's response.
In the last hour, Fault Lines spoke to Tom Norton about the latest improper relationship accusations against district attorney Fani Willis.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
