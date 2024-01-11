https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/germany-faces-serious-disruptions-over-railroad-and-farmer-protests-1116104068.html

Germany Faces Serious Disruptions over Railroad and Farmer Protests

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall cover breaking news from around the globe, including the railroad and farmers' strikes in Germany.

Germany Faces Serious Disruptions over Railroad and Farmer Protests On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall cover breaking news from around the globe, including the railroad and farmers' strikes in Germany.

Tyler Nixon - Counselor-at-LawScottie Nell Hughes - Host of 360 View on RTCamila Escalante- JournalistGeorge Szamuely -Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy InstituteIn the first hour, Tyler Nixon, counselor-at-law, discusses the scandal involving Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor in the election case against Trump.Then, RT Host Scottie Nell Hughes shares her perspective on Former US Marine Ray Epps' sentencing for his involvement in the January 6th riots.The second hour begins with journalist Camila Escalante who breaks down the wave of political violence in Ecuador.The show closes with Dr. George Szamuely, a senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, to weigh in on the railroad and farmers' strikes in Germany.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

