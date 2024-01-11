https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/hunter-biden-house-surprise-visit-ecuador-gang-violence-1116106813.html

Hunter Biden House Surprise Visit, Ecuador Gang Violence

Hunter Biden House Surprise Visit, Ecuador Gang Violence

Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance in congressional hearing room, and leader of Pentagon undergoing surgery for prostate cancer.

Writer and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss Hunter Biden’s surprise appearance in Capitol Hill today, Trump's appearance in the DC Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday, Trump's warning of election "bedlam", the possibility of more threats of political violence during this election year, Republican attempts to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, tonight's Republican debate between Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, and claims from the House Freedom Caucus that there is not enough time to pass a federal budget before the end of the month deadline.International Director of the El Ciudadano media platform Denis Rogatyuk discusses the chaos in Ecuador after an armed gang took over a television station during a live broadcast, the situation within Ecuadorean prisons, Ecuadorean President Noboa calling for a "State of Armed Conflict", what the possible role of the United States could be in the issue, and what is expected in the near term of the crisis.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses Wall Street Journal's chief foreign correspondent stating that Ukraine has lost the conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Lithuania during a Baltic trip, whether there can be an agreement in Congress over how to move forward on further funding for Ukraine, why the United States has invested so much Alexei Navalny with limited returns, the ongoing operations in the Red Sea by the Houthi rebel forces in Yemen, and what to expect from the Russian and Chinese positions on the Red Sea shipping disruptions.The Misfits also discuss discussions among Freedom Caucus members of Congress to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson from office, the underground tunnels found in a Brooklyn Orthodox Jewish neighborhood, and the sentencing of January 6 rioter Ray Epps.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

