Russia Now Europe's Number One Economy, Fifth Worldwide, Putin Reveals

Vladimir Putin held a meeting with businessmen from Russia’s Far East in Khabarovsk and shared his opinion on prospects of the national economy, praising it performance amid sanctions and stressing that there is work to be done.

Russia's economy has turned out to be number one in Europe based on purchasing power parity and fifth in the entire world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when meeting with businessmen from the Far East.President Putin specified that Russia had outperformed Europe in purchasing power parity, but in the context of per capita GDP, “there is work to be done.”The head of state added that Russia’s economic growth may be higher than the anticipated 3.5% at the end of 2023.After Moscow had launched its special military operation to defend the population of Donbass from Ukrainian aggression, US-led Western countries imposed countless sanctions against the Russian economy. Despite the intentions of the collective West, these restrictive measures have failed to attain any of their declared goals, with Russia dramatically broadening its trade and diplomatic ties with nations of the Global South. Putin has repeatedly pointed out that despite the West's sanctions, Russia has strengthened and expanded its economic sovereignty.

