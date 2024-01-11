International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/speaker-johnson-facing-same-threats-as-mccarthy-1116123698.html
Speaker Johnson Facing Same Threats as McCarthy
Speaker Johnson Facing Same Threats as McCarthy
House Speaker Mike Johnson is facing the same sort of challenges that his predecessor faced, but will his speakership also end in a motion to vacate?
2024-01-11T22:51+0000
2024-01-11T22:51+0000
americas
kevin mccarthy
republicans
democrats
vargas
mike johnson
spending bill
government shutdown
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115691031_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a5db3c51489f31fcb6b7e6c3e1ff17b2.jpg
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is facing many of the same hurdles in the position that his predecessor faced.A group of Republicans in the House are angry about the spending deal Johnson reached with House Democrats earlier this week, particularly Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) who would not rule out a motion to vacate on a recent podcast.A group of conservatives have been negotiating with Johnson after protesting the spending deal by derailing procedural votes for Republican bills. They are demanding that the House Speaker pull out of the deal he made with Democrats and enact deeper spending cuts.The deal Johnson cut with Democrats is largely in line with the one his predecessor agreed to with Democrats in the fall. That deal ultimately led to his ouster as House Speaker after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called for a motion to vacate and several Republicans joined with every House Democrat to vote for his ousting.Gaetz, who has become one of Johnson’s strongest allies among the more conservative wing of the Republican party, said he does not think his colleagues will go through with ousting Johnson.But Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) recently added her name to the list of Republicans who expressed a willingness to call for a motion to vacate after expressing hesitancy to do so earlier this week.With House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) out while undergoing cancer treatments, it would only take three Republicans to join with every Democrat to remove Johnson from his leadership position.In McCarthy’s last days as speaker, it was floated that Democrats could strike a deal with him and vote to keep him in the post. That did not happen, but the possibility has been raised again with Johnson.But Rep. Juan Vargas (D-CA) said that despite his close personal relationship with Johnson, he would not hesitate to vote him out.Johnson said of the negotiations with members of his party that he is open to some changes but has not committed to anything. He pointed to spending cuts to the IRS and pandemic funding as wins for Republicans in his current deal and insisted it was the best deal Republicans can get while Democrats control the Senate and White House.Parts of the government will be shut down on January 19 if a spending bill is not passed before then. A more extensive shutdown will occur if a deal is not reached by February 2.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/final-countdown-to-former-speaker-mccarthys-exit-from-congress-1115468406.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/us-government-funding-deal-total-failure-costs-1658-trillion---house-freedom-caucus-1116060303.html
americas
vargas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115691031_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_192fee1b96e67d5e67a7164fe3e6d32b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mike johnson, motion to vacate, will johnson be kicked out of speaker role, will the government avoid a shutdown
mike johnson, motion to vacate, will johnson be kicked out of speaker role, will the government avoid a shutdown

Speaker Johnson Facing Same Threats as McCarthy

22:51 GMT 11.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSUS House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), speaks to the press after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 12, 2023
US House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), speaks to the press after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 12, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Subscribe
Ian DeMartino
All materials
In October of last year, then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his position after a group of Republican representatives rebelled against party leadership and joined with Democrats to remove him from his post.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is facing many of the same hurdles in the position that his predecessor faced.
A group of Republicans in the House are angry about the spending deal Johnson reached with House Democrats earlier this week, particularly Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) who would not rule out a motion to vacate on a recent podcast.
“If they totally botch it, we get no policy reforms, and we spend $1.66 trillion, I don’t know why we would keep him as Speaker,” he said.
A group of conservatives have been negotiating with Johnson after protesting the spending deal by derailing procedural votes for Republican bills. They are demanding that the House Speaker pull out of the deal he made with Democrats and enact deeper spending cuts.
The deal Johnson cut with Democrats is largely in line with the one his predecessor agreed to with Democrats in the fall. That deal ultimately led to his ouster as House Speaker after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called for a motion to vacate and several Republicans joined with every House Democrat to vote for his ousting.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined by Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., holds a news conference just after the House approved a 45-day funding bill to keep federal agencies open, but the measure must first go to the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2023
Analysis
‘Final Countdown’ to Former Speaker McCarthy’s Exit from Congress
8 December 2023, 01:10 GMT
Gaetz, who has become one of Johnson’s strongest allies among the more conservative wing of the Republican party, said he does not think his colleagues will go through with ousting Johnson.
But Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) recently added her name to the list of Republicans who expressed a willingness to call for a motion to vacate after expressing hesitancy to do so earlier this week.
“I don’t know, that could be something,” she said when asked about the possibility. “If those deals are going to be made, then absolutely that’s on the table.” Previously, Greene said the last motion to vacate plunged the GOP into “utter chaos” and said another motion would be the “dumbest thing that could happen.”
With House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) out while undergoing cancer treatments, it would only take three Republicans to join with every Democrat to remove Johnson from his leadership position.
The U.S. Capitol is seen through a window in the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, March 15, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2024
Americas
US Government Funding Deal ‘Total Failure,’ Costs $1.658 Trillion - House Freedom Caucus
8 January, 17:13 GMT
In McCarthy’s last days as speaker, it was floated that Democrats could strike a deal with him and vote to keep him in the post. That did not happen, but the possibility has been raised again with Johnson.
“Just like I told McCarthy: Talk to [House Minority Leader] Hakeem [Jeffries], and there are some of us that can support you,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said. “I’ll say the same thing [to Johnson].”
But Rep. Juan Vargas (D-CA) said that despite his close personal relationship with Johnson, he would not hesitate to vote him out.
“Oh, we’d vote to vacate the chair — I think uniformly — because we disagree on everything,” Vargas said. “You can’t vote for somebody you disagree with. I think we’d all vote against him for that reason alone.”
Johnson said of the negotiations with members of his party that he is open to some changes but has not committed to anything. He pointed to spending cuts to the IRS and pandemic funding as wins for Republicans in his current deal and insisted it was the best deal Republicans can get while Democrats control the Senate and White House.
Parts of the government will be shut down on January 19 if a spending bill is not passed before then. A more extensive shutdown will occur if a deal is not reached by February 2.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала