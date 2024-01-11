https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/us-recognizes-gaza-facing-real-food-security-issues---white-house-1116122745.html

US Recognizes Gaza Facing Real Food Security Issues - White House

US Recognizes Gaza Facing Real Food Security Issues - White House

US acknowledges that Gaza residents are suffering from real food security issues amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Thursday.

2024-01-11T21:30+0000

2024-01-11T21:30+0000

2024-01-11T21:31+0000

world

us

israel

palestine

gaza strip

john kirby

martin griffiths

israeli-palestinian conflict

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083129907_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80a312af0d082b56c784928eb634d9f7.jpg

"We recognize that there are real food security issues in Gaza, a hundred percent. And that's why food has really been one of the main staples of the humanitarian assistance that we have been trying to get in: food, water, medicine. But food is certainly right at the top of that list," Kirby said during a press conference.The official stated that the US is grateful to the Israeli government for opening the Karem Shalom border crossing but said that the amount of humanitarian supplies crossing into Gaza is still not enough. The US knows that "there's many people suffering in Gaza, not just from hunger but other needs, and we're going to do everything we can to alleviate that," he added. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and began a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 23,000 people have since been killed in Gaza in Israeli strikes, local authorities said.In a statement marking the three-month anniversary of the war, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said that "famine is around the corner" as Gazans are "facing the highest levels of food insecurity ever recorded."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/us-has-blood-on-its-hands-over-israels-bombing-of-gaza--peace-campaigner-1114664860.html

israel

palestine

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us gaza, what is happening in gaza, white house coordinator for strategic communications john kirby, food issues in gaza, gaza strip food emergency