Soldiers suppressed Ukrainian most heavy weapons with airstrikes and artillery and then quickly took their positions under control with the help of IVs, grenades and firearms.
The Russian Defense Ministry released footage showing that airborne troops successfully seized Ukrainian positions near the village of Verbovoe in Zaporozhye.According to the statement, the airborne troops carefully gathered information about the Ukrainian positions and launched air and artillery strikes on them. They then approached the Ukrainian outpost in IFVs under heavy fire and eliminated the remaining Kiev regime troops with firearms and grenades. The ministry praised the courage and bravery of the troops, adding that the seized positions are now under the full control of the Russian army.
