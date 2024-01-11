International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/watch-russian-choppers-wreak-havoc-on-ukrainian-positions-with-s-8-missiles-1116112450.html
Watch Russian Choppers Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Positions With S-8 Missiles
Watch Russian Choppers Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Positions With S-8 Missiles
Since the start of special military operation, Russian Airspace forces have been reigning the skies providing support for ground troops and suppressing Ukrainian positions with constant drumfire.
2024-01-11T10:59+0000
2024-01-11T10:59+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russian armed forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0b/1116110701_16:0:1332:740_1920x0_80_0_0_724d88ffdfbb3ea3507c67c2e89bf5df.png
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows squadron of Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter, Mi-35M combat-transport helicopter and Mi-8 multipurpose helicopter unleashing S-8 unguided rockets on Ukrainian outpost in special op zone.S-8 is a projectile developed by Russian scientists for fighter bombers and helicopters. The missile may have different warheads, including armor piercing – against tanks – and incendiary – to decimate enemy troops.The crew of the choppers told they used unguided missiles against light-armored and armored vehicles, as well as enemy troops. According to the reports, all targets were hit.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian helicopters in combat action in special op zone
A strike group of combat helicopters belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces hit a Ukrainian stronghold in the Krasny Liman region with unguided C-8 air missiles
2024-01-11T10:59+0000
true
PT0M54S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0b/1116110701_181:0:1168:740_1920x0_80_0_0_1894e2cf3ef3dcfd473dfc01e83e55ac.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, s-8 rocket, russian airspace forces, russian helicopter, russian choppers
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, s-8 rocket, russian airspace forces, russian helicopter, russian choppers

Watch Russian Choppers Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Positions With S-8 Missiles

10:59 GMT 11.01.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
Since the start of special military operation, Russian Airspace forces have been reigning the skies providing support for ground troops and suppressing Ukrainian positions with constant drumfire.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows squadron of Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter, Mi-35M combat-transport helicopter and Mi-8 multipurpose helicopter unleashing S-8 unguided rockets on Ukrainian outpost in special op zone.
S-8 is a projectile developed by Russian scientists for fighter bombers and helicopters. The missile may have different warheads, including armor piercing – against tanks – and incendiary – to decimate enemy troops.
The crew of the choppers told they used unguided missiles against light-armored and armored vehicles, as well as enemy troops. According to the reports, all targets were hit.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала