Watch Russian Choppers Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Positions With S-8 Missiles
Since the start of special military operation, Russian Airspace forces have been reigning the skies providing support for ground troops and suppressing Ukrainian positions with constant drumfire.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows squadron of Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter, Mi-35M combat-transport helicopter and Mi-8 multipurpose helicopter unleashing S-8 unguided rockets on Ukrainian outpost in special op zone.S-8 is a projectile developed by Russian scientists for fighter bombers and helicopters. The missile may have different warheads, including armor piercing – against tanks – and incendiary – to decimate enemy troops.The crew of the choppers told they used unguided missiles against light-armored and armored vehicles, as well as enemy troops. According to the reports, all targets were hit.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows squadron of Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter, Mi-35M combat-transport helicopter and Mi-8 multipurpose helicopter unleashing S-8 unguided rockets on Ukrainian outpost in special op zone.
S-8 is a projectile developed by Russian scientists for fighter bombers and helicopters. The missile may have different warheads, including armor piercing – against tanks – and incendiary – to decimate enemy troops.
The crew of the choppers told they used unguided missiles against light-armored and armored vehicles, as well as enemy troops. According to the reports, all targets were hit.