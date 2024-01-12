https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/haley-and-desantis-square-off-in-iowa-as-trump-relishes-in-town-hall-1116123104.html

Haley and DeSantis Square Off in Iowa as Trump Relishes in Town Hall

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the results of the last GOP debate ahead of the Iowa Caucus.

Haley and DeSantis Square Off in Iowa as Trump Relishes in Town Hall On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the results of the last GOP debate ahead of the Iowa Caucus.

Miro Wolsfeld: Independent journalist in Germany, host of Youtube channel 'miroblogd’Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaAjay Pallegar: Political analyst and civil and criminal lawyerJamie Finch: Former Director at the National Transportation Safety BoardIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist Miro Wolsfeld about the ongoing protests in Germany as economic conditions continue to worsen in the European nation.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to attorney Steve Gill Steve about the last GOP debate between Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, while the Republican frontrunner Donald Trump holds a town hall nearby.In the third hour, political analyst Ajay Pallegar spoke to Fault Lines about Hunter Biden appearing in Capitol Hill before a panel set to approve a resolution to hold the president’s son in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena last month.Later in the last hour, former director at the NTSB Jamie Finch discussed with Fault Lines why Boeing is having problems with one of its planes, as a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines jet over Oregon.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

