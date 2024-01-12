https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/iran-reclaims-its-oil-tanker-seized-by-us-in-retaliatory-move-1116124408.html

Iran Reclaims Its Oil Tanker Seized by US in Retaliatory Move

On the episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Iran's decision to reclaim an oil tanker that was seized by the United States last year.

Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource The TruthElijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent and JournalistNebojsa Malic - Journalist and Writer at RT.comRick Sanchez - Award Winning Journalist and TV HostIn the first hour, Rachel spoke to Jason Goodman about former US President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in the city of New York on Thursday.Later in the hour, Rachel spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier to discuss the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East and Iran's decision to reclaim an oil tanker that was seized previously by the United States.To begin the final hour, journalist Nebojsa Malic joined the show to discuss the ongoing tiff between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his top military brass.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to award-winning journalist and TV host Rick Sanchez about the Hunter Biden saga, especially after the President's son abruptly showed up to the Capitol on Wednesday.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

