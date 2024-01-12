Red Sea Crisis: US Navy Attacks Yemen’s Houthis

“US Navy destroyers might have very good air defense radars, but if you send towards them a bunch of drones, then they’re eventually going to run out of missiles. What will be the most insulting in this case, rubbing salt in the wound so to speak, will be the fact that the Houthis will probably just sending $5,000-6,000 drones, which will force the US expend $1.5-2 million air defense missiles to stop. And the fact of the matter is that the Houthis might get lucky. If a US destroyer, let alone aircraft carrier, gets hit by some kind of the explosive device or drone, then that will have not just technical issues, but it will also become a political problem.”