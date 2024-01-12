“US Navy destroyers might have very good air defense radars, but if you send towards them a bunch of drones, then they’re eventually going to run out of missiles. What will be the most insulting in this case, rubbing salt in the wound so to speak, will be the fact that the Houthis will probably just sending $5,000-6,000 drones, which will force the US expend $1.5-2 million air defense missiles to stop. And the fact of the matter is that the Houthis might get lucky. If a US destroyer, let alone aircraft carrier, gets hit by some kind of the explosive device or drone, then that will have not just technical issues, but it will also become a political problem.”
Red Sea Crisis: US Navy Attacks Yemen’s Houthis
In this episode of the New Rules podcast, we spoke to military analyst Andrei Martyanov, who warns that the US is headed for an embarrassing debacle in the Red Sea, which could potentially result in regional war.