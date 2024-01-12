https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/russia-completes-high-precision-jamming-resistant-munition-tests-1116130568.html
Russia Completes High-Precision Jamming-Resistant Munition Tests
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the facility in charge of tactical missiles production and praised the commitment of personnel to fulfill state defense order.
Russia is finishing the trials of the high-precision projectiles with anti-jamming capabilities, said Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.According to a statement published by MoD, he inspected the progress of state defense order implementation at the facility of Tactical Missile Armament Corporation in the Moscow region.During the inspection, special emphasis was placed on the final test of new high-precision jamming-resistant munitions, which will be protected from electronic warfare systems. Management reported to the minister that the enterprise has fulfilled all its obligations under the state defense order for 2023, adding that the output of high-precision munitions grew fivefold since the start of the special operation. Shoigu concluded by saying that guiding modules for "free-falling 250, 500 and 1,500 kg aerial bombs" proved to be of utmost importance in the special op zone.The Tactical Missile Corporation has also announced the mass production of the newest samples of high-precision ammunition.
According to a statement published by MoD, he inspected the progress of state defense order implementation at the facility of Tactical Missile Armament Corporation in the Moscow region.
During the inspection, special emphasis was placed on the final test of new high-precision jamming-resistant munitions, which will be protected from electronic warfare systems.
“The system of unified high-precision jamming-resistant ammunition is in the final stage of testing. In addition, the corporation solved the problems of improving the accuracy and jamming resistance of ammunition, organized the mass production of guided planning and correction modules, guided modular glide bombs and control units for missiles," Shoigu stressed.
Management reported to the minister that the enterprise has fulfilled all its obligations under the state defense order for 2023, adding that the output of high-precision munitions grew fivefold since the start of the special operation
Shoigu concluded by saying that guiding modules for “free-falling 250, 500 and 1,500 kg aerial bombs” proved to be of utmost importance in the special op zone.
The Tactical Missile Corporation has also announced the mass production of the newest samples of high-precision ammunition.