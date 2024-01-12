https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/south-africa-takes-israel-to-court-for-war-crimes-in-gaza-1116121756.html

South Africa Takes Israel to Court for War Crimes in Gaza

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall break down topics from around the world, including South Africa taking Israel to court.

South Africa Takes Israel to Court for War Crimes in Gaza On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall break down topics from around the world, including South Africa taking Israel to court.

Andrew Langer - President of the Institute for Liberty, Founder of the Institute for Regulatory Analysis and EngagementScott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneEsteban Carrillo - Journalist Dan Kovalik - Human Rights LawyerIn the first hour, Andrew Langer, the President of the Institute for Liberty, shares his perspective on the presidential elections, including Trump's town hall, Christie's departure, and the Haley vs. DeSantis debate.Then, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis weighs in on Hunter Biden defying his subpoena.The second hour starts with Ecuadorian journalist Esteban Carrillo who shares his perspective on the latest out of the Ecuador crisis.The show closes with Dan Kovalik, a Human Rights Lawyer, breaking down the situation in the Middle East amid Iran's capture of an oil tanker, and South Africa taking Israel to the ICJ.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

