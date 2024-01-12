International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
South Africa Takes Israel to Court for War Crimes in Gaza
South Africa Takes Israel to Court for War Crimes in Gaza
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall break down topics from around the world, including South Africa taking Israel to court.
South Africa Takes Israel to Court for War Crimes in Gaza
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall break down topics from around the world, including South Africa taking Israel to court.
Andrew Langer - President of the Institute for Liberty, Founder of the Institute for Regulatory Analysis and EngagementScott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneEsteban Carrillo - Journalist Dan Kovalik - Human Rights LawyerIn the first hour, Andrew Langer, the President of the Institute for Liberty, shares his perspective on the presidential elections, including Trump's town hall, Christie's departure, and the Haley vs. DeSantis debate.Then, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis weighs in on Hunter Biden defying his subpoena.The second hour starts with Ecuadorian journalist Esteban Carrillo who shares his perspective on the latest out of the Ecuador crisis.The show closes with Dan Kovalik, a Human Rights Lawyer, breaking down the situation in the Middle East amid Iran's capture of an oil tanker, and South Africa taking Israel to the ICJ.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
South Africa Takes Israel to Court for War Crimes in Gaza

04:17 GMT 12.01.2024 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 12.01.2024)
The Final Countdown
South Africa Takes Israel to Court for War Crimes in Gaza
Angie Wong
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall break down topics from around the world, including South Africa taking Israel to court.
Andrew Langer - President of the Institute for Liberty, Founder of the Institute for Regulatory Analysis and Engagement
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
Esteban Carrillo - Journalist
Dan Kovalik - Human Rights Lawyer
In the first hour, Andrew Langer, the President of the Institute for Liberty, shares his perspective on the presidential elections, including Trump's town hall, Christie's departure, and the Haley vs. DeSantis debate.
Then, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis weighs in on Hunter Biden defying his subpoena.
The second hour starts with Ecuadorian journalist Esteban Carrillo who shares his perspective on the latest out of the Ecuador crisis.
The show closes with Dan Kovalik, a Human Rights Lawyer, breaking down the situation in the Middle East amid Iran's capture of an oil tanker, and South Africa taking Israel to the ICJ.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
