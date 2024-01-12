https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/south-africa-takes-israel-to-court-for-war-crimes-in-gaza-1116121756.html
South Africa Takes Israel to Court for War Crimes in Gaza
South Africa Takes Israel to Court for War Crimes in Gaza
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall break down topics from around the world, including South Africa taking Israel to court.
2024-01-12T04:17+0000
2024-01-12T04:17+0000
2024-01-12T10:47+0000
the final countdown
radio
donald trump
chris christie
2024 us presidential election
ron desantis
nikki haley
hunter biden
ecuador
gaza strip
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0b/1116121597_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f8b2f0ec34a78464a030a82ab176ba8f.jpg
South Africa Takes Israel to Court for War Crimes in Gaza
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall break down topics from around the world, including South Africa taking Israel to court.
Andrew Langer - President of the Institute for Liberty, Founder of the Institute for Regulatory Analysis and EngagementScott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneEsteban Carrillo - Journalist Dan Kovalik - Human Rights LawyerIn the first hour, Andrew Langer, the President of the Institute for Liberty, shares his perspective on the presidential elections, including Trump's town hall, Christie's departure, and the Haley vs. DeSantis debate.Then, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis weighs in on Hunter Biden defying his subpoena.The second hour starts with Ecuadorian journalist Esteban Carrillo who shares his perspective on the latest out of the Ecuador crisis.The show closes with Dan Kovalik, a Human Rights Lawyer, breaking down the situation in the Middle East amid Iran's capture of an oil tanker, and South Africa taking Israel to the ICJ.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ecuador
gaza strip
israel
iran
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0b/1116121597_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a1c8402e865dccac777d202a136917dd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
radio, donald trump, chris christie, 2024 us presidential election, ron desantis, nikki haley, hunter biden, ecuador, gaza strip, israel, iran, hamas, south africa, аудио
radio, donald trump, chris christie, 2024 us presidential election, ron desantis, nikki haley, hunter biden, ecuador, gaza strip, israel, iran, hamas, south africa, аудио
South Africa Takes Israel to Court for War Crimes in Gaza
04:17 GMT 12.01.2024 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 12.01.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall break down topics from around the world, including South Africa taking Israel to court.
Andrew Langer - President of the Institute for Liberty, Founder of the Institute for Regulatory Analysis and Engagement
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
Esteban Carrillo - Journalist
Dan Kovalik - Human Rights Lawyer
In the first hour, Andrew Langer, the President of the Institute for Liberty, shares his perspective on the presidential elections, including Trump's town hall, Christie's departure, and the Haley vs. DeSantis debate.
Then, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis weighs in on Hunter Biden defying his subpoena.
The second hour starts with Ecuadorian journalist Esteban Carrillo who shares his perspective on the latest out of the Ecuador crisis.
The show closes with Dan Kovalik, a Human Rights Lawyer, breaking down the situation in the Middle East amid Iran's capture of an oil tanker, and South Africa taking Israel to the ICJ.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM