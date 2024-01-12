https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/trump-civil-fraud-case-desantis-haley-debate-israel-on-trial-1116123267.html

Trump Civil Fraud Case, DeSantis-Haley Debate, Israel on Trial

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie drops out of the race for GOP presidential nominee, and housing costs push inflation up.

Spokesperson for the Movement for Black Lives Black Hive Anthony Rogers-Wright joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss why former President Donald Trump opted not to make his own closing argument in his civil fraud case in New York, why Democrats’ efforts to block Trump from the ballot won’t crush Trump’s political movement, the House Republican attempt to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and whether House Republicans will throw out another speaker.Airline worker and community activist Michael Bearman discusses the terrifying incident last week in which a door flew off of a Boeing 737 Max 9 during an Alaska Airlines flight, how airlines and aircraft manufacturers have cut corners to increase profits, how monopolization of aircraft manufacturers and their connection to military contracting has introduced more risk to air travel, why US regulators aren’t catching safety risks, and whether the recent crash in Japan is connected to the environment creating record airline near-misses in the US.Author, former Washington Post bureau chief and foreign correspondent Jon Jeter discusses the trial at the International Court of Justice over accusations that Israel is committing genocide, why South Africa is leading this particular charge, why the US found it so difficult to condemn Israel for genocide, whether Congress is right to reconsider tax-exempt status for some Ivy League universities, whether there’s any substance to accusations that campuses aren’t protecting free speech, and how quick the right is to adopt “identity politics” to support their own agendas.Attorney, pundit and writer Tyler Nixon discusses last night's Republican debate in Iowa between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is and who should be Trump’s running mate, the surprise appearance of Hunter Biden on Capitol Hill to make a show that he is willing to publicly testify to Congress, and Hunter's arraignment in Los Angeles over federal tax evasion charges.The Misfits also discuss more political censorship on social media, the whereabouts of the US transportation secretary amid the latest travel crisis, and tame eels.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

