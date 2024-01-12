https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/us-uk-launch-military-operation-against-houthi-positions-in-yemen-al-arabiya-reports-1116124742.html

US, UK Launch Military Operation Against Houthi Positions In Yemen, Al Arabiya Reports

US, UK Launch Military Operation Against Houthi Positions In Yemen, Al Arabiya Reports

Strikes were carried out overnight on targets in the city of Hodeidah on the Red Sea coast in western Yemen, as well as in the capital Sanaa, sources told Sputnik.

2024-01-12T00:15+0000

2024-01-12T00:15+0000

2024-01-12T00:41+0000

world

yemen

houthis

us

united kingdom (uk)

hodeidah

air strike

red sea crisis

pentagon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0c/1116124587_0:0:673:380_1920x0_80_0_0_9f869e8e0152836fd4396bc7fcac0ca9.jpg

"The strikes are being carried out on targets in Hodeidah," the local authority source said.The strikes targeted more than 12 Houthis facilities in Yemen, a US official told Sputnik.US said that as of 3:20am, they and UK have stopped carrying out strikes in Yemen. However, the US might resume them if threats and attacks from the Houthis continue. Houthis continue to launch missiles at US ships right at this time, according to media reports.The city of Taiz in central Yemen was also bombed by the United States and the United Kingdom overnight, a government source in the Yemeni governorate of Taiz told Sputnik.Pentagon confirmed the strikes on Yemen, stating the targets were the drone production centres and weapons depots. Strikes on the positions of the Houthis were carried out from aircraft, ships and submarines, writes Reuters, citing a US official.Earlier, Al Arabiya TV channel quoted sources as saying that the US and Britain launched an operation on Friday night against the facilities of the ruling Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement in northern Yemen. The sources noted that the strike particularly targeted the vicinity of the port of Hodeidah. They also added that five airstrikes hit Houthi targets east of Hodeidah.

yemen

united kingdom (uk)

hodeidah

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

yemen, houthis, us, united kingdom (uk), hodeidah, air strike, red sea crisis, pentagon