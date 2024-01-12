https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/us-uk-launch-military-operation-against-houthi-positions-in-yemen-al-arabiya-reports-1116124742.html
US, UK Launch Military Operation Against Houthi Positions In Yemen, Al Arabiya Reports
US, UK Launch Military Operation Against Houthi Positions In Yemen, Al Arabiya Reports
Strikes were carried out overnight on targets in the city of Hodeidah on the Red Sea coast in western Yemen, as well as in the capital Sanaa, sources told Sputnik.
"The strikes are being carried out on targets in Hodeidah," the local authority source said.The strikes targeted more than 12 Houthis facilities in Yemen, a US official told Sputnik.US said that as of 3:20am, they and UK have stopped carrying out strikes in Yemen. However, the US might resume them if threats and attacks from the Houthis continue. Houthis continue to launch missiles at US ships right at this time, according to media reports.The city of Taiz in central Yemen was also bombed by the United States and the United Kingdom overnight, a government source in the Yemeni governorate of Taiz told Sputnik.Pentagon confirmed the strikes on Yemen, stating the targets were the drone production centres and weapons depots. Strikes on the positions of the Houthis were carried out from aircraft, ships and submarines, writes Reuters, citing a US official.Earlier, Al Arabiya TV channel quoted sources as saying that the US and Britain launched an operation on Friday night against the facilities of the ruling Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement in northern Yemen. The sources noted that the strike particularly targeted the vicinity of the port of Hodeidah. They also added that five airstrikes hit Houthi targets east of Hodeidah.
00:15 GMT 12.01.2024 (Updated: 00:41 GMT 12.01.2024)
Being updated
The US and Britain have already launched 23 strikes on targets in four Yemeni provinces, local authorities told Sputnik. President Biden confirmed US and allied military strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, called them a response to a threat to freedom of navigation.
"The strikes are being carried out on targets in Hodeidah," the local authority source said.
The strikes targeted more than 12 Houthis facilities in Yemen, a US official told Sputnik.
US said that as of 3:20am, they and UK have stopped carrying out strikes in Yemen. However, the US might resume them if threats and attacks from the Houthis continue. Houthis continue to launch missiles at US ships right at this time, according to media reports.
"Four airstrikes were carried out on Yemen's capital Sanaa," said an agency interlocutor from authorities in Saada province.
The city of Taiz in central Yemen was also bombed by the United States and the United Kingdom overnight, a government source in the Yemeni governorate of Taiz told Sputnik.
"Three explosions occurred as a result of bombing positions of the Ansar Allah group in the area of [the village of] Al Hawban in the Yemeni city of Taiz," the source said.
Pentagon confirmed the strikes on Yemen, stating the targets were the drone production centres and weapons depots. Strikes on the positions of the Houthis were carried out from aircraft, ships and submarines, writes Reuters, citing a US official.
Earlier, Al Arabiya TV channel quoted sources as saying that the US and Britain launched an operation on Friday night against the facilities of the ruling Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement in northern Yemen. The sources noted that the strike particularly targeted the vicinity of the port of Hodeidah. They also added that five airstrikes hit Houthi targets east of Hodeidah.