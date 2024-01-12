https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/zelensky-critic-gonzalo-lira-reportedly-dead-at-55-1116136403.html

Zelensky Critic Gonzalo Lira Reportedly Dead at 55

Blogger Gonzalo Lira, who had Chilean and US citizenship and was famou for his critics of Ukraine president Zelensky, has reportedly died in a Ukrainian prison at the age of 55.

Kit Klarenberg is an investigative journalist who works with Max Bloomnthal's highly regarded alternative news site The Grey Zone. Klarenberg announced tonight that Gonzalo Lira's death in a Ukrainian prison has been confirmed by Lira's family. The report was subsequently backed up by Tucker Carlson, who cited Gonzalo Lira’s father.If this is true, it will make political headlines around the world. Lira was from a very wealthy Chilean family, had Chilean citizenship, as well as US.Lira, a controversial "alt-journalist" had lived in Ukraine for many years, where he appeared to be an anti-Maidan, pro-Russian journalist, was detained and subsequently released by Ukrainian secret services in April of 2022, before being again detained in May of 2023 by the SBU. In recent weeks, Tucker Carlson and Elon Musk had begun lobbying for Lira's release. It should be remembered that just because the SBU or Lira's family say he's dead, this may or may not be the case. This is a developing story, stay tuned to Sputnik for more information as it becomes available.

