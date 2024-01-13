https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/german-governments-selective-austerity-measures-may-destroy-agriculture---afd-1116139668.html
German Government's Selective Austerity Measures May Destroy Agriculture - AfD
German Government's Selective Austerity Measures May Destroy Agriculture - AfD
German farmers are right to be angry about the left-green government’s push to save money for migrant subsidies and green projects by having agriculture bear the burden of high prices, Eugene Schmidt from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party told Sputnik.
2024-01-13T05:47+0000
2024-01-13T05:47+0000
2024-01-13T06:02+0000
world
germany
alternative for germany (afd)
eurosceptic alternative for germany (afd)
cost of living
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116051024_23:0:3664:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_72aa94fb0a8e402fe380d420f294432f.jpg
He argued that the government encouraged migrants to come to Germany by guaranteeing generous social benefits and refusing to do enough to secure borders. The Federal Office for Migration estimated on Monday that 351,915 migrants applied for asylum in Germany in 2023, up 51.1% from the year before.Schmidt warned that the federal government's selective austerity program would "destroy agriculture." Thousands of farmers rallied nationwide this week in protest against the planned cuts to agricultural subsidies and tax breaks, prompting the government to walk back on some of the changes. Rail workers joined the strike to demand higher pay, bringing the European Union's biggest economy to a near-standstill. More rallies by farmers are expected this weekend and will continue into the next week.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116051024_478:0:3209:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_310819e5dae72c400a451c18342d58c1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
german economy, austerity germany, farmers germany, farmers protest, afd farmers, germany protests
german economy, austerity germany, farmers germany, farmers protest, afd farmers, germany protests
German Government's Selective Austerity Measures May Destroy Agriculture - AfD
05:47 GMT 13.01.2024 (Updated: 06:02 GMT 13.01.2024)
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - German farmers are right to be angry about the left-green government’s push to save money for migrant subsidies and green projects by having agriculture bear the burden of high prices, Eugene Schmidt from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party told Sputnik.
He argued that the government encouraged migrants to come to Germany by guaranteeing generous social benefits and refusing to do enough to secure borders. The Federal Office for Migration estimated on Monday that 351,915 migrants applied for asylum in Germany in 2023, up 51.1% from the year before.
"The federal government's attempts to justify measures by budget deficit are absurd. Berlin wants to save money on industry and agriculture but it still finds sufficient funds for green projects, continues to support mass migration to the country," Schmidt said.
Schmidt warned that the federal government's selective austerity program would "destroy agriculture."
"Our farmers are already suffering greatly from the monstrous energy prices. The government's plans to end subsidies will become a mortal blow to the industry," he concluded.
Thousands of farmers rallied nationwide this week in protest against the planned cuts to agricultural subsidies and tax breaks, prompting the government to walk back on some of the changes. Rail workers joined the strike to demand higher pay, bringing the European Union's biggest economy to a near-standstill. More rallies by farmers are expected this weekend and will continue into the next week.