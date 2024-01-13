https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/german-governments-selective-austerity-measures-may-destroy-agriculture---afd-1116139668.html

German Government's Selective Austerity Measures May Destroy Agriculture - AfD

German farmers are right to be angry about the left-green government’s push to save money for migrant subsidies and green projects by having agriculture bear the burden of high prices, Eugene Schmidt from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party told Sputnik.

He argued that the government encouraged migrants to come to Germany by guaranteeing generous social benefits and refusing to do enough to secure borders. The Federal Office for Migration estimated on Monday that 351,915 migrants applied for asylum in Germany in 2023, up 51.1% from the year before.Schmidt warned that the federal government's selective austerity program would "destroy agriculture." Thousands of farmers rallied nationwide this week in protest against the planned cuts to agricultural subsidies and tax breaks, prompting the government to walk back on some of the changes. Rail workers joined the strike to demand higher pay, bringing the European Union's biggest economy to a near-standstill. More rallies by farmers are expected this weekend and will continue into the next week.

