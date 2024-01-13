International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/gigantic-galactic-structure-found-in-space-1116146150.html
Gigantic Galactic Structure Found in Space
Gigantic Galactic Structure Found in Space
The Big Ring is estimated to be about 1.3 billion light years in diameter and has a circumference of some 4 billion light years.
2024-01-13T16:10+0000
2024-01-13T16:10+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
space
galaxy
galaxy clusters
discovery
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107038/26/1070382653_1:0:1919:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_927cfbb8895601662eba64d88aba6e65.jpg
A colossal structure comprised of entire galaxies and galactic clusters has been found in space.The Big Ring is estimated to be about 1.3 billion light years in diameter and has a circumference of some 4 billion light years.The formation’s prodigious size makes it appear about 15 times the size of the Moon when viewed from Earth, several media publications point out.It was identified by Alexia Lopez, a PhD student at the University of Central Lancashire, who presented her findings at the 243rd meeting of the American Astronomical Society.Lopez is also credited with previously identifying another gigantic space structure known as the Big Arc that spans some 3.3 billion light years.She also argued that “from current cosmological theories, we didn't think structures on this scale were possible."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231125/powerful-cosmic-ray-detected-coming-from-space-void--1115207298.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107038/26/1070382653_240:0:1679:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_01406d4122d3b47c6a46647debbbe041.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
space galaxy clusters, big ring cosmology
space galaxy clusters, big ring cosmology

Gigantic Galactic Structure Found in Space

16:10 GMT 13.01.2024
CC0 / / Space
Space - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2024
CC0 / /
Subscribe
The Big Ring was discovered in the depths of outer space by a PhD student in Britain.
A colossal structure comprised of entire galaxies and galactic clusters has been found in space.
The Big Ring is estimated to be about 1.3 billion light years in diameter and has a circumference of some 4 billion light years.
The formation’s prodigious size makes it appear about 15 times the size of the Moon when viewed from Earth, several media publications point out.
It was identified by Alexia Lopez, a PhD student at the University of Central Lancashire, who presented her findings at the 243rd meeting of the American Astronomical Society.
An artist’s illustration of the galaxy with jets from a supermassive black hole - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.11.2023
Beyond Politics
Powerful Cosmic Ray Detected Coming From Space Void
25 November 2023, 17:37 GMT
Lopez is also credited with previously identifying another gigantic space structure known as the Big Arc that spans some 3.3 billion light years.
"Neither of these two ultra-large structures is easy to explain in our current understanding of the universe,” she said. "Their ultra-large sizes, distinctive shapes, and cosmological proximity must surely be telling us something important - but what exactly?"
She also argued that “from current cosmological theories, we didn't think structures on this scale were possible."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала