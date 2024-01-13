https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/gigantic-galactic-structure-found-in-space-1116146150.html

Gigantic Galactic Structure Found in Space

Gigantic Galactic Structure Found in Space

The Big Ring is estimated to be about 1.3 billion light years in diameter and has a circumference of some 4 billion light years.

A colossal structure comprised of entire galaxies and galactic clusters has been found in space.The Big Ring is estimated to be about 1.3 billion light years in diameter and has a circumference of some 4 billion light years.The formation’s prodigious size makes it appear about 15 times the size of the Moon when viewed from Earth, several media publications point out.It was identified by Alexia Lopez, a PhD student at the University of Central Lancashire, who presented her findings at the 243rd meeting of the American Astronomical Society.Lopez is also credited with previously identifying another gigantic space structure known as the Big Arc that spans some 3.3 billion light years.She also argued that “from current cosmological theories, we didn't think structures on this scale were possible."

