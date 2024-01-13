https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/pentagon-says-still-has-no-date-for-austins-discharge-from-hospital-1116138004.html

Pentagon Says Still Has No Date for Austin’s Discharge From Hospital

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin remains at Walter Reed Medical Center and the date of his release from the hospital is unknown, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

“Secretary Austin continues to be hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and remains in good condition,” the statement said on Friday. “We do not have a specific date for Secretary Austin’s release from the hospital at this time but will continue to provide daily updates until then.”Earlier on Friday, Austin conducted phone calls with House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Rogers, Senate Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Sen. Roger Wicker, and House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Rep. Adam Smith who have been critical of the Pentagon Chief’s failure to disclose his hospitalization to Congress. Austin was hospitalized in early January due to an infection, following cancer surgery in late December. The Defense Department failed to communicate Austin’s hospitalization to the White House for several days, prompting bipartisan calls for him to leave his leadership role.The White House and the Pentagon itself continue to insist that Austin's hospitalization has had no impact on US defenses and that he continues to provide effective leadership of the military, including ordering strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen last night.

