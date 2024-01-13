https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/thousands-of-people-take-to-streets-of-washington-in-support-of-gaza-strip-1116148750.html

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Washington on Saturday to hold a rally in support of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The start of the demonstration was scheduled for 13:00 local time (18:00 GMT). After that the activists gathered at Freedom Plaza near the Capitol, from where, as planned, they marched through the streets of the US capital to the White House.The demonstration was announced several weeks ago, before the US and UK strikes on the Houthi targets in northern Yemen, but despite this fact, some of the people came with signs in support of Yemen. Another pro-Palestinian demonstration is taking place in Washington on Saturday near the White House. Activists brought toys in memory of the children killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes. The US Secret Service installed an additional two-meter fence near the White House as a precautionary measure.Large-scale protests regularly take place in the United States amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, with the vast majority expressing support for Palestine and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

