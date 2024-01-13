https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/thousands-of-people-take-to-streets-of-washington-in-support-of-gaza-strip-1116148750.html
Thousands of People Take to Streets of Washington in Support of Gaza Strip
Thousands of People Take to Streets of Washington in Support of Gaza Strip
Tens of thousands of people gathered in Washington on Saturday to hold a rally in support of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2024-01-13T21:53+0000
2024-01-13T21:53+0000
2024-01-13T21:53+0000
americas
us
washington
gaza strip
houthi
rally
protest
protest rally
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0d/1116149066_123:0:1906:1003_1920x0_80_0_0_02f2aeaee51ec67fece20cfc5d4adc9b.png
The start of the demonstration was scheduled for 13:00 local time (18:00 GMT). After that the activists gathered at Freedom Plaza near the Capitol, from where, as planned, they marched through the streets of the US capital to the White House.The demonstration was announced several weeks ago, before the US and UK strikes on the Houthi targets in northern Yemen, but despite this fact, some of the people came with signs in support of Yemen. Another pro-Palestinian demonstration is taking place in Washington on Saturday near the White House. Activists brought toys in memory of the children killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes. The US Secret Service installed an additional two-meter fence near the White House as a precautionary measure.Large-scale protests regularly take place in the United States amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, with the vast majority expressing support for Palestine and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/us-crackdown-on-pro-palestine-organizing-shows-contradiction-in-foreign-policy-priorities-1115709673.html
americas
washington
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0d/1116149066_356:0:1693:1003_1920x0_80_0_0_f484ed9ed7cb420e70c1b9c2767bbee1.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pro-palestine rally, rally in washington, us support gaza strip, freedom plaza near the capitol, support gaza strip
pro-palestine rally, rally in washington, us support gaza strip, freedom plaza near the capitol, support gaza strip
Thousands of People Take to Streets of Washington in Support of Gaza Strip
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tens of thousands of people gathered in Washington on Saturday to hold a rally in support of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The start of the demonstration was scheduled for 13:00 local time (18:00 GMT). After that the activists gathered at Freedom Plaza near the Capitol, from where, as planned, they marched through the streets of the US capital to the White House.
The demonstration was announced several weeks ago, before the US and UK strikes on the Houthi targets in northern Yemen, but despite this fact, some of the people came with signs in support of Yemen.
Another pro-Palestinian demonstration is taking place in Washington on Saturday near the White House. Activists brought toys in memory of the children killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes. The US Secret Service installed an additional two-meter fence near the White House as a precautionary measure.
20 December 2023, 20:20 GMT
Large-scale protests regularly take place in the United States amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, with the vast majority expressing support for Palestine and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.