US Coalition Unleashes Powerful Attack on Yemen Over Red Sea Shipping

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including an attack on Yemen by the US coalition forces after weeks of tension in the Red Sea.

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist Esteban Carrillo about the US and a coalition of countries attacking Yemen last night; the first of such attacks on the Middle Eastern nation since the start of the Gaza war.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to lawyer Ed Martin about the prosecution and “witch hunt” of former President Trump’s business organization in the state of New York.In the third hour, political analyst Carter Clews spoke to Fault Lines about Hunter Biden appearing in Capitol Hill before a panel set to approve a resolution to hold the president’s son in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena last month.Later in the last hour, finance expert Aquiles Larrea joined Fault Lines to discuss the state of the US economy as the latest reports show an increase in inflation.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

