Watch Russian Artillery Neutralize NATO-Made Howitzer in Special Op Zone
The artillery duel took place in the northwestern outskirts of the liberated Artemovsk (Bakhmut).
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of the combat work of the Msta-B artillery units, which destroyed a Western howitzer operated by Ukrainian troops.
The enemy howitzer was detected during routine aerial reconnaissance conducted from UAVs. The location of the Ukrainian gun was transmitted to artillerymen, who destroyed the enemy howitzer with pinpoint accuracy.
Msta-B is a howitzer capable of firing up to 8 rounds per minute at a range of more than 24 kilometers. Msta-B uses a variety of ammunition, including top-of-the-line Krasnopol guided rounds.