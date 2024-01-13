International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Buk Air Defenses Intercept Ukrainian Missile
Watch Russian Buk Air Defenses Intercept Ukrainian Missile
Buk is a surface-to-air air defense system that is capable of intercepting cruise missiles, smart bombs and other projectiles, as well as downing enemy aircraft, including UAVS.
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the Buk-M1 air defenses intercepting a Ukrainian missile. The ministry specified that air defenses protect Russian military personnel, as well as key industrial and administrative sites, from aerial threats.“We bear tremendous responsibility. We work against MRLS missiles, including HIMARS. On New Year’s night we worked against Olkha missiles," said the air defense commander.“We did our job," he added.
Watch Russian Buk Air Defenses Intercept Ukrainian Missile

14:44 GMT 13.01.2024
Sergey Lebedev
The Buk is a surface-to-air defense system that is capable of intercepting cruise missiles, smart bombs and other projectiles, as well as downing enemy aircraft, including drones.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the Buk-M1 air defenses intercepting a Ukrainian missile. The ministry specified that air defenses protect Russian military personnel, as well as key industrial and administrative sites, from aerial threats.
“We bear tremendous responsibility. We work against MRLS missiles, including HIMARS. On New Year’s night we worked against Olkha missiles," said the air defense commander.
“We did our job," he added.
