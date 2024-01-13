https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/watch-russian-buk-air-defenses-intercept-ukrainian-missile-1116144627.html

Watch Russian Buk Air Defenses Intercept Ukrainian Missile

Buk is a surface-to-air air defense system that is capable of intercepting cruise missiles, smart bombs and other projectiles, as well as downing enemy aircraft, including UAVS.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows the Buk-M1 air defenses intercepting a Ukrainian missile. The ministry specified that air defenses protect Russian military personnel, as well as key industrial and administrative sites, from aerial threats.“We bear tremendous responsibility. We work against MRLS missiles, including HIMARS. On New Year’s night we worked against Olkha missiles," said the air defense commander.“We did our job," he added.

