https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/weekly-news-wrap-up-us-and-uk-attack-yemen-south-africa-opens-genocide-case-taiwan-elections-1116137310.html
Weekly News Wrap-Up: US and UK Attack Yemen; South Africa Opens Genocide Case; Taiwan Elections
Weekly News Wrap-Up: US and UK Attack Yemen; South Africa Opens Genocide Case; Taiwan Elections
The US Empire has attacked the nation of Yemen in violation of international law as South Africa opens a genocide case against Israel and Taiwan prepares for elections.
2024-01-13T04:02+0000
2024-01-13T04:02+0000
2024-01-13T09:24+0000
the critical hour
radio
north korea
gaza strip
donald trump
south africa
ukraine
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0c/1116137153_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0f98b6ff8615c7842ecbc6ba69e76cd9.png
Weekly News Wrap-Up: US and UK Attack Yemen; South Africa Opens Genocide Case; Taiwan Elections
The US Empire has attacked the nation of Yemen in violation of international law as South Africa opens a genocide case against Israel and Taiwan prepares for elections.
Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss the upcoming election in Taiwan and the US’s multi-dimensional assault on China and North Korea.Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the US’s attack on Yemen and South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the South African genocide case and Jewish opposition to the Gaza conflict.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net, come together to discuss the Congressional pushback against the neocon attack on Yemen, the anti-war protest scheduled for this weekend, and the 2024 election.Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, and Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist, and internationalist organizer, come together to discuss the US’s response to the South African genocide case and the fight against US imperialism in the United States.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
north korea
gaza strip
south africa
ukraine
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0c/1116137153_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2648f988031984489f0e970ec945bd67.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
us attacks on yemen, south africa genocide case against israel
us attacks on yemen, south africa genocide case against israel
Weekly News Wrap-Up: US and UK Attack Yemen; South Africa Opens Genocide Case; Taiwan Elections
04:02 GMT 13.01.2024 (Updated: 09:24 GMT 13.01.2024)
The US Empire has attacked the nation of Yemen in violation of international law as South Africa opens a genocide case against Israel and Taiwan prepares for elections.
Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss the upcoming election in Taiwan and the US’s multi-dimensional assault on China and North Korea.
Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the US’s attack on Yemen and South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.
Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the South African genocide case and Jewish opposition to the Gaza conflict.
Steve Poikonen
, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Jim Kavanagh
, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net
, come together to discuss the Congressional pushback against the neocon attack on Yemen, the anti-war protest scheduled for this weekend, and the 2024 election.
Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, and Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist, and internationalist organizer, come together to discuss the US’s response to the South African genocide case and the fight against US imperialism in the United States.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM